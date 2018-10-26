Wickens “far away from walking on my own”

The Canadian, who was injured in a huge shunt at Pocono Raceway in August, has transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, CO., which describes itself as offering “Specialty rehab for people with spinal cord injury and brain injury”.

The latest video Wickens has posted a video to Instagram and Twitter shows him transferring from a bed to a wheelchair, with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team owner Sam Schmidt watching on.

Wickens has written: “Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon.

“I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it.

“I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”