IndyCar Analysis

Why IndyCar is pursuing the idea F1 dropped

Why IndyCar is pursuing the idea F1 dropped
By: Tom Errington, Journalist
14/02/2018 10:30

Formula 1's halo gets ripped apart by critics, and its decision to abort its windscreen device is also questioned. Especially when IndyCar is pursuing the idea - and seems to be making it work...

After Scott Dixon completed the first test of IndyCar's planned cockpit protection system in the windscreen, it didn't take long for it to be used as a tool to beat Formula 1's unpopular halo. But beneath the mud-slinging and point-scoring, IndyCar has defined a clear path to balance safety and aesthetics by going down the route the FIA shunned.

F1's flirtation with its own windscreen, the shield, ended with Sebastian Vettel ending the test prematurely after feeling sick due to distortion, opening the safety push to yet more criticism. IndyCar, however, has quietly worked behind the scenes on its own method with PPG Aerospace, developers of the cutting-edge canopies on military aircraft such as the Chinook and Apache.

