What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
Saturday Aug. 29 and Sunday Aug. 30 sees the NTT IndyCar Series’ third double-header of the 2020 season and the eighth and ninth rounds. Here’s how to watch all the action from the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.
The grid order for the two races was decided as it was in Iowa – a driver’s first of two flying laps set his time for this afternoon’s race, while his second lap set the grid for tomorrow afternoon’s race. The cars were then impounded before the race, so that meant drivers qualified with race-level downforce, so they can deal with dirty air from other cars in the race.
Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet scored the 59th pole position of his IndyCar career this morning so will lead the field to the green flag this afternoon, while Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet will start alongside him.
Last week’s Indy 500 winner for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, Takuma Sato is also the defending race winner here at WWTR and took pole for tomorrow’s race here. Today he will start fifth, just behind an all-Ganassi Row 2, and alongside Josef Newgarden (Penske). Newgarden, who will start alongside Sato for the Sunday race, too, but on the front row, needs to start carving into Scott Dixon’s 84-point lead if he’s to have any chance of defending his championship title.
This weekend’s races feature just three previous winners – Newgarden (2017), Power (2018) and Sato (2019).
For a preview, facts, and full schedule for the event, click here
Races: Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Dates: Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2020
Start times: 3.40pm Eastern Time on Saturday, 3.40pm Eastern Time on Sunday
Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Gateway, Madison, IL.
How can I watch the IndyCar races?
Race 1 - Friday, July 17, 3.00pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 3.40pm
Race 2 - Saturday, July 18, 3.00pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 3.40pm
In addition there are IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: both REV Group Grand Prix races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.
The grid line-up for today's race is as follows:
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|182.394mph
|Pato O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|182.076mph
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|182.006mph
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|181.364mph
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|181.286mph
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|181.222mph
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|180.915mph
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|180.705mph
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|180.695mph
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|Honda
|180.650mph
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh
|Honda
|180.597mph
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|180.295mph
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|180.133mph
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|180.070mph
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|180.053mph
|Conor Daly
|Carlin Racing
|Chevrolet
|179.986mph
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|179.521mph
|Charlie Kimball
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|179.351mph
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport
|Honda
|178.197mph
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan
|Honda
|178.188mph
|Tony Kanaan
|AJ Foyt Racing
|Chevrolet
|177.663mph
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|Honda
|176.595mph
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|176.014mph
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Gateway
|Author
|David Malsher-Lopez