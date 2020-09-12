What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

As has been IndyCar’s tradition for double-headers, the qualifying format this weekend will ditch the series’ traditional process for road and street courses – two groups in Q1, the top six of each forming the Q2 field, from which the top six graduate to Q3 for the Firestone Fast Six shootout. Instead, at Mid-Ohio the positions from the Saturday morning practice session will define how the field is divided in two – even numbered and odd numbered positions – and the drivers in each of these groups will get 12mins to set a time.

The fastest driver overall will earn pole and will grant ‘his’ group all the odd-numbered positions on the grid, second fastest will earn the outside front row and this group will fill out all the even-numbered positions on the grid. Given the absence of practice on Sunday, these groups will remain the same for qualifying for the second race, but the group that ran second on Saturday day will run first on Sunday.

Each race is 75 laps long. Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda comes into the weekend with a daunting 96-point lead in the championship with only five races to go – this double-header, another on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in three weeks, and then a single round scheduled for St. Petersburg three weeks after that.

Dixon is also the king of Mid-Ohio having scored six wins here, including last year after a thrilling last few laps holding off his Felix Rosenqvist who was on much fresher tires. Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet has scored four pole positions at the track, including last year, but has yet to win here.

For a preview, facts, and full schedule for the event, click here

Races: Honda Indy 200

Dates: Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020

Start times: 4.53pm Eastern Time on Saturday, 1.05pm Eastern Time on Sunday

Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH.

How can I watch the IndyCar races?

Race 1 - Saturday, 4.30pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 4.53pm

Race 2 - Sunday, 1.00pm ET on NBC (live), green flag at 1.05pm

Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. All IndyCar races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of IndyCar qualifying is available on XM 205, indycar.comand the IndyCar Mobile app.