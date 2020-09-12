IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
00 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Preview

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

shares
comments
What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
By:

Saturday Sept. 12 and Sunday Sept. 13 sees the NTT IndyCar Series’ fourth double-header of the 2020 season and the 10th and 11th. Here’s how to watch all the action from the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

As has been IndyCar’s tradition for double-headers, the qualifying format this weekend will ditch the series’ traditional process for road and street courses – two groups in Q1, the top six of each forming the Q2 field, from which the top six graduate to Q3 for the Firestone Fast Six shootout. Instead, at Mid-Ohio the positions from the Saturday morning practice session will define how the field is divided in two – even numbered and odd numbered positions – and the drivers in each of these groups will get 12mins to set a time.

The fastest driver overall will earn pole and will grant ‘his’ group all the odd-numbered positions on the grid, second fastest will earn the outside front row and this group will fill out all the even-numbered positions on the grid. Given the absence of practice on Sunday, these groups will remain the same for qualifying for the second race, but the group that ran second on Saturday day will run first on Sunday.

Each race is 75 laps long. Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda comes into the weekend with a daunting 96-point lead in the championship with only five races to go – this double-header, another on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course in three weeks, and then a single round scheduled for St. Petersburg three weeks after that.

Dixon is also the king of Mid-Ohio having scored six wins here, including last year after a thrilling last few laps holding off his Felix Rosenqvist who was on much fresher tires. Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet has scored four pole positions at the track, including last year, but has yet to win here.

For a preview, facts, and full schedule for the event, click here

Races: Honda Indy 200
Dates: Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020
Start times: 4.53pm Eastern Time on Saturday, 1.05pm Eastern Time on Sunday
Location: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH.

How can I watch the IndyCar races?
Race 1 - Saturday, 4.30pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 4.53pm
Race 2 - Sunday, 1.00pm ET on NBC (live), green flag at 1.05pm

Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. All IndyCar races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Live coverage of IndyCar qualifying is available on XM 205, indycar.comand the IndyCar Mobile app.

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP

Previous article

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Live: Follow Tuscan GP qualifying as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP qualifying as it happens

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP

Tuscan GP: Bottas tops FP3 from Verstappen by 0.017s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas tops FP3 from Verstappen by 0.017s

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

F2 and F3 format set for major overhaul in 2021

Latest news

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP

Shank aims to expand IndyCar team “only if it’s the right timing”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Shank aims to expand IndyCar team “only if it’s the right timing”

IndyCar rookies give themselves harsh grades for first season
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar rookies give themselves harsh grades for first season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP qualifying as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

New F1 entries will have to pay $200m to rival teams

1h
3
Formula 1

FIA warns F1 teams over 'stockpiling' loophole

2h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Vinales smashes lap record to take pole

39m
5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Rossi on top in third practice

Latest news

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?
IndyCar

What time and channel are the IndyCar races this weekend?

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP
IndyCar

Bobby Rahal wants to keep Sato but ditch double-headers ASAP

Shank aims to expand IndyCar team “only if it’s the right timing”
IndyCar

Shank aims to expand IndyCar team “only if it’s the right timing”

IndyCar rookies give themselves harsh grades for first season
IndyCar

IndyCar rookies give themselves harsh grades for first season

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch
IndyCar

McLaren interested in Perez if he considers IndyCar switch

Latest videos

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview 01:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations 00:35
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations

Indianapolis 500 best photos 02:48
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 best photos

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview 01:48
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.