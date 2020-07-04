What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
Saturday July 4 sees the NTT IndyCar Series racing for only the second time this year following the break due to Covid-19 and then a one month gap since the season-opener. Here’s how to watch the action in the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis from Indy’s road course.
This race, which normally signals the start of the ‘Month of May’ at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, culminating in the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day Weekend, has been shifted by two months due to the pandemic. So instead it now signals the start of a torrent of races – five in the space of three weeks, thanks to double-headers at Road America and Iowa Speedway.
It also marks a special weekend because IndyCar and NASCAR have come together – admittedly, not in front of any fans – so that the Xfinity race here will be held for the first time on the road course, while the Brickyard 400 for the Monster Energy Cup cars will use the iconic 2.5-mile oval tomorrow.
The Grand Prix of Indianapolis was first held in 2014 and was won by Simon Pagenaud in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsport-Honda – a team that is now Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.
Since then, only Pagenaud and Will Power have won the event so that each now hold three GP Indy victories. That means Team Penske, who hired Pagenaud in 2015, have won the last five races here.
Power took pole for the fourth time here in yesterday’s qualifying session while Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, who has finished runner-up for the last three GP Indys, topped this morning’s warm-up session.
Race: GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2020
Start time: 12.08pm local/Eastern Time
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course
What channel is the IndyCar race on today?
The race is being shown live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 12 noon (ET) and the field due to get the green flag at 12.08pm.
In addition there are Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query is the turn announcer with Nick Yeoman reporting from the pits. The GP of Indianapolis airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.
Spotter’s guide, entry list, facts and figures for IndyCar at the GP of Indianapolis click here
How the grid lines up for the GMR GP:
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Mph
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|1'10.177
|125.116
|2
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|1'10.365
|0.187
|124.783
|3
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|1'10.519
|0.341
|124.510
|4
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'10.584
|0.406
|124.396
|5
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|1'10.840
|0.662
|123.946
|6
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.199
|0.021
|125.079
|8
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'10.216
|0.039
|125.047
|9
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.231
|0.053
|125.022
|10
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|1'10.305
|0.127
|124.889
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.342
|0.164
|124.823
|12
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|1'10.576
|0.398
|124.410
|13
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|1'10.733
|0.555
|124.134
|14
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'10.628
|0.450
|124.318
|15
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
|1'10.790
|0.612
|124.034
|16
|Spencer Pigot
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A
|1'10.635
|0.457
|124.307
|17
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'10.885
|0.707
|123.868
|18
|Rinus van Kalmthout
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'10.707
|0.529
|124.180
|19
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|1'11.147
|0.969
|123.411
|20
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|1'10.743
|0.565
|124.115
|21
|Alex Palou
|Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh
|1'11.181
|1.003
|123.352
|22
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|1'11.276
|1.098
|123.188
|23
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|1'11.777
|1.599
|122.328
|24
|Charlie Kimball
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'11.402
|1.224
|122.970
|25
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani
|1'12.051
|1.873
|121.863
|26
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'11.587
|1.409
|122.653
|View full results
