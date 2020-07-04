IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Race in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 2:27 PM

Saturday July 4 sees the NTT IndyCar Series racing for only the second time this year following the break due to Covid-19 and then a one month gap since the season-opener. Here’s how to watch the action in the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis from Indy’s road course.

This race, which normally signals the start of the ‘Month of May’ at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, culminating in the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day Weekend, has been shifted by two months due to the pandemic. So instead it now signals the start of a torrent of races – five in the space of three weeks, thanks to double-headers at Road America and Iowa Speedway.

It also marks a special weekend because IndyCar and NASCAR have come together – admittedly, not in front of any fans – so that the Xfinity race here will be held for the first time on the road course, while the Brickyard 400 for the Monster Energy Cup cars will use the iconic 2.5-mile oval tomorrow.

The Grand Prix of Indianapolis was first held in 2014 and was won by Simon Pagenaud in the Schmidt Peterson Motorsport-Honda – a team that is now Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Since then, only Pagenaud and Will Power have won the event so that each now hold three GP Indy victories. That means Team Penske, who hired Pagenaud in 2015, have won the last five races here.

Power took pole for the fourth time here in yesterday’s qualifying session while Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, who has finished runner-up for the last three GP Indys, topped this morning’s warm-up session.

Race: GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis 
Date: Saturday, July 4, 2020
Start time: 12.08pm local/Eastern Time
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

The race is being shown live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 12 noon (ET) and the field due to get the green flag at 12.08pm.

In addition there are Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query is the turn announcer with Nick Yeoman reporting from the pits. The GP of Indianapolis airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

Spotter’s guide, entry list, facts and figures for IndyCar at the GP of Indianapolis click here 

How the grid lines up for the GMR GP:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'10.177   125.116
2 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'10.365 0.187 124.783
3 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 1'10.519 0.341 124.510
4 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.584 0.406 124.396
5 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 1'10.840 0.662 123.946
6 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske      
7 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.199 0.021 125.079
8 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.216 0.039 125.047
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.231 0.053 125.022
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'10.305 0.127 124.889
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.342 0.164 124.823
12 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'10.576 0.398 124.410
13 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 1'10.733 0.555 124.134
14 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'10.628 0.450 124.318
15 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1'10.790 0.612 124.034
16 United States Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A 1'10.635 0.457 124.307
17 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'10.885 0.707 123.868
18 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'10.707 0.529 124.180
19 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.147 0.969 123.411
20 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'10.743 0.565 124.115
21 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 1'11.181 1.003 123.352
22 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 1'11.276 1.098 123.188
23 United States Sage Karam United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 1'11.777 1.599 122.328
24 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.402 1.224 122.970
25 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 1'12.051 1.873 121.863
26 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'11.587 1.409 122.653
View full results

 

Next article
Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

Previous article

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

trending Today

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
22m

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
41m

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
22m

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager
MotoGP / MotoGP

Dovizioso could take year out in 2021, says manager

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Latest news

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
18m

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much
IndyCar / IndyCar

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver Prime
IndyCar / IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar / IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

22m
2
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

41m
3
Formula 1

Grosjean: $40m F1 salaries like Hamilton’s are “unacceptable”

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari's qualifying struggles a "surprise" for Vettel

22m
5
Formula 1

Austrian GP qualifying as it happened

1h

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much
IndyCar

Experience beats youth on IMS road course – but not by much

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver
IndyCar

Why Scott McLaughlin must become an IndyCar driver

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole
IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power beats Harvey, takes 58th pole

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice
IndyCar

Indy GP IndyCar: Power leads Ferrucci, Ericsson in practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.