IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Race in
00 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / St. Pete / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

shares
comments
What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
By:

Sunday, Oct. 25 sees the NTT IndyCar Series racing for the final time this year, and in the event that should have started the season – the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

This race, normally held mid-March but delayed by the pandemic's effects, is now the climax of the season, and two very familiar faces are battling for the championship.

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon will be aiming for his sixth crown, while reigning champ Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet is aiming for title No. 3.

When Dixon won the first three races of the season, his inconsistent and occasionally unlucky opposition were aghast. Just how many more could he win in the remaining rounds?

Well, he has added just one since then and in the last four races he has finished 10th-10th-9th-8th. Those results allowed Newgarden to slash into his lead, reducing it from 117 points to 32, heading into today’s finale. That said, even were the Penske driver to win today and get the bonus two points for leading the most laps, Dixon would only need to finish in the top nine to clinch the title.

However, just to spice the situation with some intrigue, both drivers felt they/their cars underperformed in qualifying, so that Newgarden will line up eighth on the grid, and Dixon 12th. Both have admitted they will be taking different approaches to the race and it’s worth noting that Newgarden is the defending race winner here, while Dixon has finished second four times but never reached victory lane.

Up front, Newgarden’s teammate Will Power took his fifth pole of the season, and his ninth in 11 years at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’s 1.8-mile street-plus-runway course. To do that, he had to beat three cars from the resurgent Andretti Autosport-Honda team – Alexander Rossi, Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe – while Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey (which has a technical partnership with the Andretti team) will line up fifth.

For a preview, and race facts, click here 


Race: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 
Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
Start time: 2.32pm local/Eastern Time
Location: Downtown streets of St. Petersburg plus a runway at Albert Whitted Airport

What channel is the IndyCar race on today?

The race is being shown live on NBC, with coverage beginning at 2.30pm (ET) and the field due to get the green flag at 2.32pm.

In addition all IndyCar races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All practice and qualifying sessions are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app with qualifying also airing on XM 205.

How the grid lines up for the Firestone GP of St. Pete:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 1'01.036
2 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.173
3 88 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 1'01.181
4 26 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.362
5 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 1'01.367
6 5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 1'01.772
7 14 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'00.810
8 1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 1'00.867
9 21 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'00.883
10 7 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP 1'00.977
11 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'01.028
12 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 1'01.229
13 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'00.942
14 20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 1'01.160
15 8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'00.961
16 55 Spain Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 1'01.163
17 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'01.145
18 18 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1'01.179
19 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.173
20 4 United States Charlie Kimball United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'01.242
21 3 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 1'01.640
22 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 1'01.522
23 98 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 1'01.683
24 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.790
View full results
Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021

Previous article

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres

2020 F1 Portuguese GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP race results

Horner: Red Bull made wrong tyre choice for start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Red Bull made wrong tyre choice for start

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win

Sainz: Overtaking Mercedes drivers was "pretty easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: Overtaking Mercedes drivers was "pretty easy"

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson, Ganassi announce Carvana sponsorship for 2021

Latest news

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar IndyCar / Preview

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it wanted Bottas on hard tyres

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese GP race results

2h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull made wrong tyre choice for start

27m
4
MotoGP

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli wins from Suzuki's Rins and Mir

5
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton scores record-breaking 92nd win

2h

Latest news

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up
IndyCar

IndyCar St. Pete: Herta leads Dixon in raceday warm-up

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin
Supercars

Power wants Bathurst 1000 shot with McLaughlin

Newgarden plans on aggression, Dixon aims to avoid trouble
IndyCar

Newgarden plans on aggression, Dixon aims to avoid trouble

Latest videos

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win 02:21
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 2 - Will Power takes the win

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins 02:59
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP - Josef Newgarden wins

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole 02:56
IndyCar

IndyCar: Harvest GP Race 1 Qualifying - Rinus VeeKay on pole

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles 22:06
IndyCar

#ThinkingForward with Mark Miles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.