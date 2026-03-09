Washington D.C. IndyCar track layout and event logo revealed

The racetrack design and layout for this summer’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. has been revealed.

The IndyCar Series is set for a run through the streets of Washington D.C. on Aug. 22-23, 2026, which will mark the first time a race has been held around the National Mall (Note: The American Le Mans Series raced in D.C. in 2002, but not around the aforementioned monument.) The event is part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The landmark weekend will be free and open to the public.

The layout

The temporary street circuit will feature a 1.7-mile, seven-turn layout, which includes a run around the National Mall and incorporating a backdrop of some of America’s most historic and iconic monuments.

It all begins with a 0.4-mile frontstretch along Pennsylvania Avenue, framed by the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, with a pit lane area adjacent to the track between Turns 1 and 2. The cars and stars of North America’s premier open-wheel championship will also race by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives as part of the challenging and scenic course layout.

“This circuit is unlike any other street race we’ve seen,” said two-time IndyCar champion and back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, who had the opportunity to tour the circuit on Monday morning.

“You’ve got a high-speed section down Pennsylvania Avenue that will reward commitment and precision, mixed with technical corners around 9th Street that will demand respect. Racing through the heart of American history, with those amazing landmarks lining the course, is going to be incredibly powerful. I can’t wait to be back here to race and celebrate America’s birthday at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix was formalized through an Executive Order signed earlier this year by President Donald J. Trump entitled “Celebrating American Greatness with American Motor Racing.” The first ever street race around the National Mall enjoys key support from Chief of Protocol of the United States, Ambassador Monica Crowley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“The story of America is one of vision, courage, perseverance - and speed,” said Ambassador Monica Crowley, President Trump’s representative for America’s 250th. “What better way to showcase our exceptional American spirit than by hosting the Grand Prix in our Nation’s Capital during our 250th birthday year! Presidents Washington and Jefferson marked notable celebrations with spirited horse races; the Freedom 250 race will bring that historic tradition into the 21st century and renew a tremendous sense of patriotic pride.”

Newgarden, Ambassador Crowley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum were joined by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser along with Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner & CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis, FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks and Freedom 250 Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker on Monday to unveil the course design.

“Freedom doesn’t ring, it revs! The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will showcase American ingenuity in engineering and technology along the backdrop of our historic capital in a spectacle that will leave the world in awe,” Duffy said.

“President Trump and our partners at IndyCar are preparing a historic celebration worthy of America’s 250th anniversary. The design of this unique and competitive track will deliver an exhilarating and safe experience for millions of Americans to enjoy and celebrate.”

Burgum added, "Under President Donald J. Trump, America's 250th will be unlike any moment in our nation's history. IndyCar racing has always captured the American spirit: bold innovation, relentless drive and the determination to lead, and the Department of the Interior is proud to help bring the historic, all-American race to the very streets in Washington D.C. that shaped our great nation.

“The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will mark a milestone lap in American history and stand as a defining moment of the semiquincentennial celebration, bringing to life in our nation's capital the qualities that make America truly exceptional - ambition, speed, resilience and the individual liberty of every American to chart their own path forward."

The buildout of the circuit will start later this summer, with the roads near the U.S. Capitol and around the National Mall expected to remain open and accessible throughout the majority of the course creation.

“We are very excited about hosting the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in the Sports Capital,” Bowser said.“We want people to plan their trips to DC now. Come for the Freedom 250, and then stay to enjoy our monuments and museums, our beautiful parks, world-class restaurants and hotels, and all the culture and entertainment that make us the best city in the world.”

The logo design for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix was also revealed at the event, which features an Indy car positioned in front of the U.S. Capitol dome rendered in America’s patriotic red, white and blue colors.

The event’s Indy car also made its debut on Monday, with a custom red, white and blue livery created specifically to honor the 250 years of American Independence. The car will be displayed at prominent locations throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region over the next several months, serving as a rolling ambassador for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix as it draws near.

A late addition as the 18th race on this year’s schedule, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix will be broadcast live on FOX to a national television audience. FOX will feature enhanced coverage of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix as one of its marquee events honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

“This is so much more than another sporting event on the calendar,” Shanks said. “It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and competitive spirit that helped build America. The Freedom 250 Grand Prix, racing through a monument-filled course in the heart of Washington, D.C., will be a centerpiece of the celebrations honoring our nation’s 250th birthday. FOX Sports is incredibly proud to help bring this historic moment to fans across the country.”

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is also bolstered by support from Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which will serve as the event’s Official Marketing, Sponsorships and Corporate Hospitality Sales Partner, leveraging its integrated sports, media and venue platform to connect INDYCAR with fans, partners and the local community. MSE owns the Washington Capitals (NHL), Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Mystics (WNBA) and the company hosts hundreds of high-profile events across the region each year.

Harbinger, a leading Washington-based live events production company, is also an official event partner of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. With an extensive roster of clients that includes Fortune 500 companies, the federal government, major tourism bureaus and more, Harbinger will coordinate logistics and the fan experience for the weekend celebration of America’s Independence.