Video: Alonso tests an Indycar at Texas Motor Speedway
6m ago
Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has completed his Texas Motor Speedway Indycar test for McLaren Racing ahead of the 2019 Indianapolis 500.
Alonso is attempting to complete the triple crown by winning the Indy 500 on his second attack on the race, running for McLaren's entry that will be supported by Carlin Racing.
The Spaniard's Indy 500 livery was revealed on Monday and one of the team's two chassis was sent to Texas for Alonso's test.
