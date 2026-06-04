Veteran Technical Director Kevin ‘Rocket’ Blanch retires from IndyCar, IndyCar Officiating

Kevin ‘Rocket’ Blanch is retiring as the technical director of IndyCar Officiating.

A longtime and respected veteran of the IndyCar Series paddock, Blanch joined IndyCar in 2003 after serving more than six seasons with Panther Racing, earning two championships in addition to 11 victories and five pole positions. During his time with the series, he oversaw the technical inspection process and provided oversight on the aerodynamics, chassis and safety regulations.

“I have been contemplating retirement from the IndyCar technical side for a while,” Blanch said. “Last winter when IndyCar Officiating was formed, I was asked to continue in my role with an emphasis on completing a very hectic Month of May and the Indianapolis 500 and am glad I did.

“After adding it up, I have been a part of IndyCar for 36 years and have been involved in 555 straight races. I have simply poured my heart and soul into the sport I love and am very proud of the team I have worked alongside for over two decades. This is a very difficult decision, but I feel like now is the right time to take a step back.”

Nick Allen, who has served as the technical inspection manager for the IndyCar Series after being hired in January, has been named technical director for IndyCar Officiating. He comes into the role with 20 years of experience as a race team mechanic and chief mechanic, most recently with Andretti Global.

One of the unique items Blanch created during his time with IndyCar is the annual mechanics’ party, which he organized and hosted after each Indianapolis 500 Pit Stop Challenge. Race team crew members’ names were put into a hat and drawn to win their selection of gifted items from teams, drivers, manufacturers, vendors, suppliers and more. It’s estimated that over the last seven years, over $600,000 of merchandise was donated to hard-working mechanics.

Tony Kanaan and Rocket Kevin Blanch Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, who first worked with Blanch at Panther Racing, shared his thoughts on his longtime colleague’s decision to retire.

“I’ve known Kevin for nearly 30 years, dating back to the very first days at Panther Racing in 1997,” Boles said. “His passion for IndyCar and his work ethic are two of his highest qualities. He knows our cars inside and out and has been instrumental in the implementation of many safety and performance measures over the last 20 years.

“His willingness to help IndyCar Officiating transition through the first half of the 2026 season is another example of his heart for the best for our sport. We are grateful for his leadership, and I’m proud to call him a friend.”

Raj Nair, IndyCar Officiating’s Independent Officiating Board Chairman, added, “On behalf of the IndyCar Officiating Board, I want to thank Kevin ‘Rocket’ Blanch for his many years of dedicated service to IndyCar and the competitors, teams and fans who make this sport so special.

“Kevin’s professionalism, technical expertise and unwavering commitment to fair and consistent competition have earned the respect of everyone throughout the paddock. His contributions have played an important role in maintaining the integrity of our sport and supporting countless events over the years.

“We are especially grateful that Kevin chose to remain with IndyCar Officiating from the start of the season through the Month of May, one of the most demanding and important periods of our season. His willingness to support the transition process and work closely with Nick Allen to ensure a seamless handover reflects the professionalism and team-first attitude that have defined his career.

“As Kevin begins this next chapter, we thank him for his service, his dedication and the lasting impact he has made on IndyCar Officiating. We wish him and his family all the very best in retirement.”