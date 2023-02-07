Subscribe
Verizon, Penske announce multi-year extension of partnership

Team Penske and Verizon announced today that they have extended their longtime partnership and confirmed their return on champion Will Power’s Penske-Chevrolet.

David Malsher-Lopez
The #12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet was driven to championship glory by Power last year, the second time that he, Penske and Verizon have won the title together.

The Verizon colors first adorned Power’s car in 2009 as he competed in select IndyCar races during his first season with Team Penske.

The technology, communications, information and entertainment company then came onboard fulltime as Penske took on Power for the full 2010 season, and has remained the primary sponsor of Power throughout his 15-year career with the squad.

“Verizon has been a great partner of Team Penske since our first season together in 2009,” said team owner Roger Penske. “With their commitment to cutting-edge technology and performance, Verizon has been an integral part of our success in IndyCar competition and the company continues to deliver for our team and for the IndyCar Series. We are excited to build on our success together for the future.”

37 of Power’s 41 IndyCar wins have been at the wheel of a Verizon-backed Penske entry (his first triumph for the squad in ’09 at Edmonton saw him in Penske Truck Rental colors). One of those victories was the 2018 Indianapolis 500, when he became the first Australian to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”

As well as winning the championship last year, Power delivered five pole positions, that saw him edge ahead of the legendary Mario Andretti to become the most prolific pole-winner in IndyCar history with 68 P1s.

“Very few drivers are lucky enough to have the support of one partner for as long as I’ve had the opportunity to work with Verizon,” said Power. “They have been instrumental in my career – a career that would likely have looked much different without them.

“I still have things I want to accomplish, and I look forward to representing them and bringing the Verizon Chevy back to the winner’s circle.”

Massimo Peselli, CRO of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business stated: “Team Penske has been a true co-innovation partner since the very beginning of our relationship. They understand the impact that Verizon 5G can have on what they are trying to achieve each season, which is an NTT IndyCar Series title, and the proof is in their performance. We’re excited to continue this legacy and be a key part of this storied race team’s future.”

Power’s current contract with Team Penske ends this season, but the two parties are expected to extend the relationship still further, with news likely to emerge next week.

