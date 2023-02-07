Verizon, Penske announce multi-year extension of partnership
Team Penske and Verizon announced today that they have extended their longtime partnership and confirmed their return on champion Will Power’s Penske-Chevrolet.
The #12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet was driven to championship glory by Power last year, the second time that he, Penske and Verizon have won the title together.
The Verizon colors first adorned Power’s car in 2009 as he competed in select IndyCar races during his first season with Team Penske.
The technology, communications, information and entertainment company then came onboard fulltime as Penske took on Power for the full 2010 season, and has remained the primary sponsor of Power throughout his 15-year career with the squad.
“Verizon has been a great partner of Team Penske since our first season together in 2009,” said team owner Roger Penske. “With their commitment to cutting-edge technology and performance, Verizon has been an integral part of our success in IndyCar competition and the company continues to deliver for our team and for the IndyCar Series. We are excited to build on our success together for the future.”
37 of Power’s 41 IndyCar wins have been at the wheel of a Verizon-backed Penske entry (his first triumph for the squad in ’09 at Edmonton saw him in Penske Truck Rental colors). One of those victories was the 2018 Indianapolis 500, when he became the first Australian to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”
As well as winning the championship last year, Power delivered five pole positions, that saw him edge ahead of the legendary Mario Andretti to become the most prolific pole-winner in IndyCar history with 68 P1s.
“Very few drivers are lucky enough to have the support of one partner for as long as I’ve had the opportunity to work with Verizon,” said Power. “They have been instrumental in my career – a career that would likely have looked much different without them.
“I still have things I want to accomplish, and I look forward to representing them and bringing the Verizon Chevy back to the winner’s circle.”
Massimo Peselli, CRO of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business stated: “Team Penske has been a true co-innovation partner since the very beginning of our relationship. They understand the impact that Verizon 5G can have on what they are trying to achieve each season, which is an NTT IndyCar Series title, and the proof is in their performance. We’re excited to continue this legacy and be a key part of this storied race team’s future.”
Power’s current contract with Team Penske ends this season, but the two parties are expected to extend the relationship still further, with news likely to emerge next week.
Three IndyCar runner-up finishes won’t alter Newgarden’s approach
Kanaan still undecided if his 22nd Indy 500 will be his last
Latest news
Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang
Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang
Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10
Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10 Ferrucci “up to the challenge” of pushing Foyt into top 10
Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro
Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro Erebus unveils Coca-Cola Camaro
Goddard inks limited S5000 deal
Goddard inks limited S5000 deal Goddard inks limited S5000 deal
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Ericsson unlocked his potential How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Dan Wheldon and his amazing last win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
How Harvey found his dream team Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kirkwood is USA's ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 title just the start for Palou 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's title bid is serious Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.