IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Gateway / Breaking news

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”

shares
comments
VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”
By:

Ed Carpenter Racing rookie Rinus VeeKay was left exhilarated after a strong weekend in IndyCar’s Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway in which he scored sixth and fourth places.

VeeKay, who leads the rookie standings, climbed from 14th to sixth in Saturday’s Race 1, at a track in which he had won in Pro Mazda (now known as Indy Pro 2000) in 2018 on his way to the title, and finished second in Indy Lights last year on his way to runner-up in the championship.

Afterward he was confident enough to declare, “We were on our way to the podium, I think, but a yellow kind of screwed me. I kept my chin up and had a great car to make passes with.

“The No. 21 SONAX Chevrolet was great in the second lane when there were no marbles. It did get a little sketchy on the last run; I almost lost it a few times.”

But it was in Sunday’s race where he truly excelled, despite starting 18th, and he passed six cars on the opening two green-flag laps. Again, his ECR strategist Brent Harvey and race engineer Matt Barnes chose to pull him in early – working backward from when each pit window opened – and the tactics paid off.

After the first round of stops, VeeKay ran behind only Pato O’Ward and Will Power and ahead of Josef Newgarden, while Newgarden crew got the reigning champion out ahead of VeeKay for the third stint.

The late-stopping Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport car of Colton Herta also led him in the final stint, but VeeKay charged after him and on Lap 164 of the 200-lap race, he passed him around the outside at Turn 1 to claim fourth. Slight contact was made, and Herta was annoyed as his lost momentum also allowed Scott Dixon past, but Race Control saw no reason to penalize the flying Dutchman.

When the lapped Marco Andretti chopped in front of Power, there was a chance that VeeKay might feasibly have wrested third place away from the 2014 champion, but Takuma Sato’s smack against the wall on Lap 197 meant the race ended under caution.

“It was a great race, one of the best races I have ever driven!” said VeeKay. “Yesterday, I started 14th and finished 6th so today, starting 18th, I was aiming for a Top 10 finish. I had an amazing first lap, got around a lot of guys. The strategy was brilliant, so shout out to my team for making this possible!

“Those last few laps were very tough, everyone was all over the place. Just missed out on the podium but that's okay, P4 was the best I could do!”

Team boss Ed Carpenter, who is also VeeKay’s teammate on oval tracks, suffered a desultory weekend, having been heavily damaged in the Race 1 startline collision, and feeling his car was still suffering the after-effects of the shunt in Race 2. With no more oval races on the 2020 schedule, this was Carpenter’s final entry as a driver until 2021.

“This was a really disappointing end to a very tough year,” said the three-time Indy 500 pole-winner whose most recent podium finish came here at World Wide Technology Raceway last year. “It was really only a couple of months since our first race was in June!

“It started off well there, but it has been a lot of bad luck since then. Today was just another tough day. The car wasn’t the same after we were hit at the start yesterday.

“There are still a few races left in 2020, so we'll focus on Rinus and Conor [Daly, his roadcourse sub in car #20] and finish out the season strong as a team.”

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet

Previous article

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Gateway
Drivers Rinus van Kalmthout , Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Only F1 bosses can do something to stop boring races

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto: Ferrari in the middle of a storm, but no crisis

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Why Honda can’t gain concessions even if 2020 woes continue

Latest news

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet

O’Ward not frustrated by another victory near-miss
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

O’Ward not frustrated by another victory near-miss

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden holds off O’Ward to win Race 2
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden holds off O’Ward to win Race 2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes move proves high rake concept works

2
Formula 1

Ferrari struggles not just down to engine - Brawn

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

4
MotoGP

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

42m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes clarifies Bottas overtake mode "miscommunication"

Latest news

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”
IndyCar

VeeKay thrilled by “one of the best races I’ve ever driven”

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet
IndyCar

Newgarden insists IndyCar title hopes aren't dead yet

O’Ward not frustrated by another victory near-miss
IndyCar

O’Ward not frustrated by another victory near-miss

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden holds off O’Ward to win Race 2
IndyCar

IndyCar Gateway: Newgarden holds off O’Ward to win Race 2

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

Latest videos

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 2 - Josef Newgarden wins under caution

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview 01:07
IndyCar

IndyCar: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1 - Scott Dixon's interview

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations 00:35
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato celebrations

Indianapolis 500 best photos 02:48
IndyCar

Indianapolis 500 best photos

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview 01:48
IndyCar

Indy500: Takuma Sato Interview

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.