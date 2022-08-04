VeeKay reaches new multi-year deal with Ed Carpenter Racing

Listen to this article

The 2019 Indy Lights runner-up joined ECR after leaving a highly positive impression on the team following initial testing, and in his rookie season VeeKay scored a pole position, a podium and two other top-five finishes on his way to the Rookie of The Year title.

In May 2021, he won the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, took a runner-up finish in Detroit, and despite missing a race after breaking his collarbone in a fall from a mountain-bike, still salvaged sixth in the championship.

This year, VeeKay has taken another pole, another podium, and four other top-six finishes and currently lies 11th in the championship, and for the second successive year started the Indy 500 from the front row.

“I am very excited to continue with Ed Carpenter Racing for what will be my fourth year in the NTT IndyCar Series,” said the Dutchman who turns 22 next month. “Ed Carpenter gave me the opportunity to drive for the team when I came out of Indy Lights and has let me showcase my talents in an Indy car ever since.

“The continuity at ECR is great, there have barely been any changes in my time here and it’s very nice to have the same group of people around me all the time. We have been stepping up our game every season and with the support of Todd Ault and BitNile, we can really move forward as we head into 2023.”

ECR team owner Ed Carpenter said: “I am so happy to be able to extend our relationship with Rinus. He is an extremely versatile and talented driver.

“It has been and remains our hope to build our team to new heights with Rinus helping lead the charge. Our goals and expectations are to win races and to compete for championships.

“With Rinus’s growth and the support from BitNile and Todd Ault, we are primed for success.”

VeeKay stated how grateful he is for the support he has received since arriving in the top level of U.S. open-wheel racing. He stated: “I really want to thank Ed, Tony George, Stuart Reed for giving me the opportunity to continue with ECR. The entire team deserves my gratitude, everyone out in the race shop that works so hard every day to make me fast on track.”

“We still have a season to finish this year, but it’s great to know future plans. It motivates me, the team and everyone around us to get more great results before we focus on next year!”