IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

Most runners ran only primary tires, practicing their fuel save and using the push-to-pass boost which increases turbo pressure from 1.5- to 1.65-bar on road courses.

VeeKay, who will start from seventh, lapped the 14-turn 2.439-mile course in 70.5598sec, an average of 124.439mph, to just shade fellow sophomore Palou who will roll off fourth this afternoon.

Palou’s teammate Dixon will start only 16th but appears to have the pace to fight through to a podium finish, as he did from a similarly poor grid position here in 2018.

Front-row starter Josef Newgarden was fourth ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay, the lead Andretti Autosport-Honda, and his own Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Simon Pagenaud.

Surprise pole-winner Romain Grosjean was only 20th and, like Palou, survived a minor off-track excursion in his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

The race begins at 2.40pm local (Eastern) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps LapTime FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.5598 1:10.5598 14 21 1:23.7056 124.439 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 2 Alex Palou 1:10.5924 0.0326 8 19 1:12.0267 124.382 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Scott Dixon 1:10.6617 0.1019 13 15 1:10.9527 124.260 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 4 Josef Newgarden 1:10.8277 0.2679 11 13 1:24.0263 123.968 Chevy P Team Penske 5 Ed Jones 1:10.8735 0.3137 20 20 1:10.8735 123.888 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 6 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:10.8994 0.3396 7 15 1:12.1349 123.843 Honda P Andretti Autosport 7 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.0189 0.4591 22 22 1:11.0189 123.635 Chevy P Team Penske 8 Conor Daly 1:11.0350 0.4752 6 21 1:11.5321 123.607 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 9 Jack Harvey 1:11.0623 0.5025 7 17 1:12.4224 123.559 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 10 Graham Rahal 1:11.1892 0.6294 16 19 1:11.4918 123.339 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 Alexander Rossi 1:11.2107 0.6509 8 17 1:11.7176 123.302 Honda P Andretti Autosport 12 Takuma Sato 1:11.3163 0.7565 16 18 1:11.3942 123.119 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.4120 0.8522 16 19 1:13.3268 122.954 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 14 Will Power 1:11.4197 0.8599 10 22 1:12.6144 122.941 Chevy P Team Penske 15 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.4244 0.8646 10 20 1:12.5647 122.933 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 16 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.4300 0.8702 19 22 1:11.8950 122.923 Chevy P Team Penske 17 Pato O'Ward 1:11.5267 0.9669 6 22 1:12.5589 122.757 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 18 Colton Herta 1:11.5998 1.0400 6 16 1:27.6523 122.632 Honda P Andretti Autosport 19 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.6686 1.1088 19 19 1:11.6686 122.514 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 20 Romain Grosjean 1:11.7465 1.1867 8 20 1:12.0940 122.381 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 21 Sebastien Bourdais 1:11.7698 1.2100 8 17 1:12.5944 122.341 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Dalton Kellett 1:12.0718 1.5120 17 20 1:12.3164 121.829 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 23 Juan Pablo Montoya 1:12.1909 1.6311 17 17 1:12.1909 121.628 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 24 Charlie Kimball 1:12.4186 1.8588 6 22 1:13.3892 121.245 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 25 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.5622 2.0024 8 19 1:13.2660 121.005 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing