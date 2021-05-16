Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 News

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

By:

Rinus VeeKay, who scored his first IndyCar victory on Saturday, has paid tribute to the education he received from the Road To Indy junior formulas and from former Indy car star Arie Luyendyk.

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

The Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet driver led 33 of the race’s 85 laps, carving through from seventh on the grid to beat polesitter and early race pace-setter Romain Grosjean and dominate the final stint.

VeeKay’s triumph means he’s the first driver since the Road To Indy was formalized in 2010 to win in all three junior categories – USF2000, Indy Pro 2000 [née Pro Mazda] and Indy Lights – and then win at the top level.

In 2017, VeeKay scored three wins and nine other podiums on his way to second in USF2000, driving for Pabst Racing. The following season in Pro Mazda, he delivered the championship to Juncos Racing with seven wins and three podiums, while for Indy Lights in 2019 he remained with Juncos and scored six wins and seven other podiums to finish runner-up.

VeeKay has also been consistently strong on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course, taking podiums there in all three Road To Indy categories – including a win in Indy Lights. Then in his rookie IndyCar season with Carpenter’s team last year which eventually resulted in the Rookie of the Year title, he scored his first top-five finish on Indy Road course in July, while in October’s double-header there, the Harvest Grand Prix, he took his first pole and first podium.

“It's amazing,” said the 20-year-old Dutchman. “Of course my first-ever test in USF2000 in that new car was here. That was the Chris Griffis [Memorial] test in 2016. So yeah, just amazing to have so much experience on this track and go through all the ladder systems and win races and know how to race here… I'm very grateful for what the Road to Indy has done to me.”

He later expanded on the point, stating: “It's definitely unique that there's a scholarship system. It really prepares you. You're always driving before IndyCar in the same weekends, and you see the IndyCars going and you can see the races in real life but you can also race on the tracks you're going to race in an IndyCar.

“I have done many passes, many laps on this track before in all sorts of cars, and it definitely prepared me. I knew everything that could happen in every corner, every scenario, just because of the Road To Indy. So very grateful that I had the opportunity to do that and be successful in the Road to Indy, and yeah, show that if you can win in Road to Indy, you can win an IndyCar race.”

VeeKay also acknowledged the help he received from fellow Dutchman Arie Luyendyk, who now works as a steward in IndyCar Race Control. Luyendyk, now 67, scored seven wins, including two Indy 500 triumphs, and five poles – three of which came in the 500.

“Arie has been around for a very long time,” said VeeKay. “I actually met him at the Indy 500 in 2016, here in Indianapolis at the Union Jack's Pub in a meet-and-greet!

“It's great to have Arie here, and yeah, he has given me a lot of tips but also very good guidance about watching out for any rule changes. Him being an official or steward, he gives me good tips and many reminders that really help me out. Yeah, just little tips and a lot of good atmosphere he gives to me so I can win the race.”

His victory, just a day before the fifth anniversary of Max Verstappen’s first Formula 1 win, would mean a lot to his compatriots, said VeeKay.

“I could already see many VeeKay fans here,” he said, “but I think this is definitely a big step forward. I kind of proved myself today, so I think Dutch people are always very proud of their countrymen, and yeah, I think this is the best thing I could do today to get the Dutch army bigger than ever.

“Of course I kind of had to show that I could win. That was kind of a pressure. But now that I've done it, I think I would like to continue doing it! Dutch fans love Dutch success, so I think because of this, more fans are going to follow me.

"I've showed that I can win, and yeah, I can do it more often. Very happy and very happy that so many Dutch people are following me already.”

VeeKay and Luyendyk after the youngster's Juncos Racing entry dominated the Pro Mazda [now Indy Pro 2000] rounds at Mid-Ohio in 2018.

VeeKay and Luyendyk after the youngster's Juncos Racing entry dominated the Pro Mazda [now Indy Pro 2000] rounds at Mid-Ohio in 2018.

Photo by: KNAF

shares
comments
Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

Previous article

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Drivers Rinus van Kalmthout , Rinus VeeKay
Teams Ed Carpenter Racing
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

24min
2
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

4h
3
MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash

54min
4
Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

1h
5
Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

5h
Latest news
VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

1h
Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”
IndyCar

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

15h
VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
Video Inside
IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

18h
“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean
IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

18h
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

20h
Latest videos
IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix 06:58
IndyCar
48m

IndyCar: How VeeKay won at the GMR Grand Prix

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life 00:28
IndyCar
7h

IndyCar: VeeKay - Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights 04:57
IndyCar
9h

2021 GMR Grand Prix Race Highlights

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend 00:34
IndyCar
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole 00:37
IndyCar
May 15, 2021

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Rinus van Kalmthout More from
Rinus van Kalmthout
VeeKay satisfied in IndyCar, has interest from rival teams
IndyCar

VeeKay satisfied in IndyCar, has interest from rival teams

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020
IndyCar

Stat attack – the final IndyCar driver standings for 2020

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021
IndyCar

Ed Carpenter Racing retains VeeKay for 2021

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

“Tired of pricks?” message for Daly’s car in GP Indy

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special Gulf Oil F1 livery for Monaco GP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Miller wins chaotic flag-to-flag race

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “angry” at “unnecessary” French MotoGP crash

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso on... F1's health, WEC, IndyCar and Dakar

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 has made itself battle-ready for calendar shocks

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay beats Grosjean, Palou for first win

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: Russell very close to Hamilton's early F1 career level

Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead
Moto3 Moto3

Le Mans Moto3: Garcia wins wet race, Acosta extends points lead

Latest news

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay “grateful” for Road To Indy and advice from Luyendyk

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou on VeeKay’s pass: “Man, that was close! But a good move”

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay: Amazing day I will remember for the rest of my life

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean
IndyCar IndyCar

“Definitely traffic cost us the win today,” says Grosjean

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.