Rinus VeeKay now free agent for 2025 after confirming departure from Ed Carpenter Racing

Rinus VeeKay is officially among those on the free agent market after confirming via social media his contract is up with Ed Carpenter Racing.

While the last couple of seasons were a struggle when it came to results, this past campaign saw flashes of a resurgence for both the Dutchman and Ed Carpenter Racing. He captured a best result of fifth (Iowa, Race 1) to pair with an additional six top 10s en route to placing 13th in the championship standings — the second-highest driver for a team not affiliated with Andretti Global, Arrow McLaren, Chip Ganassi Racing or Team Penske.

The entirety of VeeKay’s time in North America’s premier open-wheel championship to this point has been spent with Ed Carpenter Racing. Since debuting in 2020, he has amassed one win (Indy Grand Prix, 2021), four podiums, nine top fives, two poles and 212 laps led in 80 starts.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

VeeKay, 24, provided thoughts on social media platform X, which also noted his tenure with the organization coming to an end:

“A big “thank you” to everyone that sent me kind messages over the past few days.

“I also want to thank Ed Carpenter Racing for giving me the opportunity and support during the last 5 years…

“We had some excellent success together, but as happens in racing, we had some challenges too…but most importantly we always gave the maximum and had fun...with a great team spirit…

“Now that my contract with ECR has come to an end, I am excited about the future and know that I have my best racing years ahead of me.

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

VeeKay joins a list of talented drivers in the open market looking for a ride in 2025 that includes Alexander Rossi and Linus Lundqvist, among many others. One of the potential notables that could be in play for a seat is Logan Sargeant, who was recently confirmed for a test with Meyer Shank Racing after being casted out of his Formula 1 seat with Williams.