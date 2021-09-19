Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar News

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

By:

Arrow Electronics has renewed its multi-year contract with the McLaren SP IndyCar Series team, and McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says that its ex-F1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne is a possible driver for its expansion to a third car as soon as next season.

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

It was confirmed on Sunday morning that Arrow will continue to be title sponsor of the IndyCar squad, as well as a partner of McLaren’s F1 team. The renewal is a key element to the IndyCar team’s expansion, which was confirmed last month as McLaren Racing acquired a 75 percent stake, and its third car will be fulltime in 2023 but could appear mid-way through next season.

“Once we get going on a third car, whenever that is, which won’t be the start of the year, we’ll then run a third car [fulltime],” said Brown. “We’re not going to be in and out, once we go, we’re going.

“For sure, we’ll run a third car in 2023, maybe we’ll get that out at some point in ’22. Whenever that may be, we don’t have that in mind yet.”

The team has confirmed Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist will continue in their drives next season and is currently searching for its third driver as part of a long-term strategy in America’s premier open-wheel series. AMSP previously ran a third car for Juan Pablo Montoya at Indianapolis in May, while another ex-McLaren F1 driver Kevin Magnussen subbed for the injured Rosenqvist at Road America.

“A lot of it is driver dependent,” Brown added. “If I can’t get a driver who I think is championship calibre, then we’re not going to put a third car out just for the sake of it. I want someone who can be in the car for five years, at least to have that opportunity.

“Juan did a great job at Indy, so I’d like to run him again [at Indianapolis], but whoever that third driver is, it’s someone that I want to see being in our car for five years.

When asked by Motorsport.com if Mercedes Formula E racer Vandoorne – who is present in the paddock at Laguna Seca this weekend – fit that bill, Brown replied: “Stoffel would definitely be under consideration. I think he’s a very good racing driver.”

Brown added that the timing of the third car would totally depend on finding the right driver: “It depends on where we are, if we get the driver where we say ‘that’s it, that’s him’ we go, if we’re down to two or three, and we’re not sure, then it could be two or three driver task. Kinda like Rahal has done [with the #45 entry]. It depends where we get to on drivers.”

Kevin Magnussen, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Kevin Magnussen, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Arrow’s long-term partnership extension

Brown said the Arrow renewal “is a great reflection of the strong relationship we’ve been building and the productivity of our partnership since 2019. Our partnership is strengthened further as we progress on our common journey and shared ambitions to win together”.

Arrow has been a partner with Sam Schmidt’s IndyCar outfit since 2015, and Schmidt said: “The entire team is looking forward to our continued journey with Arrow Electronics. I am excited that they will continue as a key part of this team as we take the next steps toward regularly competing for wins and championships.”

Arrow’s president and CEO Mike Long added: “Arrow Electronics is committed to innovation in automotive and transportation technologies. Our engineers work side-by-side with the race team, and we couldn’t be happier with the strength of our teams’ positions in both IndyCar and Formula 1.”

shares
comments
Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

Previous article

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

17 min
2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf

2 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

11 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

8 h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

7 h
Latest news
Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

17m
Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

14 h
Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca

14 h
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

16 h
Laguna Seca IndyCar: McLaughlin tops second practice
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: McLaughlin tops second practice

20 h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca 00:52
IndyCar
5 h

IndyCar: Herta takes pole at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca 00:55
IndyCar
Sep 18, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden leads Herta, Palou in practice at Laguna Seca

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party 00:43
IndyCar
Sep 17, 2021

IndyCar: Honda supports move to hybrid, despite third party

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar 08:30
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura Laguna Seca
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque/Taylor victorious in WTR Acura

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IMSA

Laguna Seca IMSA: Albuquerque sets pole position in WTR Acura

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell French GP Prime
Formula 1

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Trending Today

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia fends off Quartararo to win on home turf

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Larson grabs Bristol NASCAR win after Elliott and Harvick tangle

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harvick says Elliott 'temper tantrum' cost him Bristol NASCAR win

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot ‘freestyle’ format changes with ‘confused’ ideas

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why summer refresher was all Ricciardo needed to turn F1 season around

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu in dramatic Superpole race

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021

Latest news

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews
IndyCar IndyCar

Vandoorne “under consideration” for McLaren SP IndyCar drive, as Arrow renews

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying
IndyCar IndyCar

Askew stars for RLL in Laguna Seca qualifying

Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta expects IndyCar drivers to struggle with tires at Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta takes pole, heads Andretti 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.