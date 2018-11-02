Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post

shares
comments
Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
1h ago

2003 Champ Car title winner Paul Tracy has closed his Facebook account to the public after being accused of racism in a post which he insists came from a fake or hacked account.

The IndyStar reported today that NBC is investigating its IndyCar analyst after he responded to a Facebook commenter, Chris Cunningham, with an anti-immigrant comment.

Cunningham's wife then tagged NBCSports and IndyCar Series in a post asking, "You OK with this?".

IndyStar contacted NBC which responded: “We are aware of the issue, and take it very seriously. Paul insists that he did not write the offensive posts. We’re continuing to investigate the situation.”

Tracy has since posted screenshots of several fake social media accounts purporting to be him, and this afternoon tweeted: “security concerns and fake accounts in my name I have reported to Facebook my account is closed to public for now.”

Two months ago Tracy attracted controversy among several IndyCar insiders for an Instagram post in which he appeared to have been misinformed about the extent and severity of Robert Wickens’ injuries and thus downplayed them.

Next article
Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president

Previous article

Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Drivers Paul Tracy
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alonso and Johnson car swap confirmed for Bahrain

8h ago
Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post Article
IndyCar

Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash Article
Supercars

McLaughlin will 'kick himself up the arse' after practice crash

Latest videos
Onboard lap with Kanaan at COTA 02:03
IndyCar

Onboard lap with Kanaan at COTA

Oct 30, 2018
Rossi and Kanaan on IndyCar’s COTA tire test 01:52
IndyCar

Rossi and Kanaan on IndyCar’s COTA tire test

Oct 30, 2018

News in depth
Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post
IndyCar

Tracy closes Facebook account to public after controversial post

Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president
IndyCar

Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president

Marco Andretti invests in #98 Andretti Herta Autosport entry
IndyCar

Marco Andretti invests in #98 Andretti Herta Autosport entry

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.