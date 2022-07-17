Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dr Geoff Billows to retire from IndyCar at season’s end Next / Toronto IndyCar: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti
IndyCar / Toronto Practice report

Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Rinus VeeKay enjoyed a boost to his hopes for this afternoon’s Honda Indy Toronto after topping the times in Sunday morning warm-up.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up
Listen to this article

The Dutch ace, who will start only 20th after struggling throughout practice and qualifying, this morning lapped the course in 59.8987sec on a set of Firestone’s softer alternate tires.

That was enough to see him shade Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda, who was second fastest and the only other driver to duck under the 60sec barrier.

Alex Palou, around whom so much controversy and speculation has swirled this week, and who has endured a torrid couple of days in practice and qualifying for his first race in Toronto, was able to edge his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Scott Dixon for third fastest spot, but he will start the race from 22nd on the grid, whereas Dixon will start from the front row.

Championship leader Marcus Ericsson made it three Ganassi cars in the top six, separated from his teammates by Josef Newgarden.

Pole-sitter Colton Herta stalled as he tried to leave from his difficult pitbox and later caused a red flag when he skated into the run-off at Turn 3 and stalled.

Graham Rahal, who had the pace to reach the Firestone Fast Six but was one of those drivers who had his Q1 fast lap ruined by Kyle Kirkwood crashing and causing a red flag, passed the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet driver down to Turn 3 in warm-up but on the dirtier inside line he locked up and nosed into the tire-wall. He then moved to the top of the times before another lock-up persuaded him to pit, in the belief that he had a braking issue, possibly a result of them getting overheated too easily. He still ended up seventh fastest, just ahead of another frustrated qualifier, Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, who is the defending race-winner here.

Will Power, another one whose qualifying hopes were ended by Kirkwood’s faux pas, outbraked himself at Turn 3, went down the run-off and then had his Team Penske-Chevrolet restarted by the AMR Safety Team. Although he wound up only 24th fastest, Peacock revealed that he was the only driver who ran 15 consecutive laps to get a read on tire behavior. He will be trying to climb from 16th on the grid.

Toronto native Devlin DeFrancesco, whose Andretti Autosport-Honda will start from his highest grid position of the season, 12th, also visited the Turn 3 run-off but was able to resume without causing a red flag.

The Honda Indy Toronto begins at 3.30pm local (Eastern) time, and is being broadcast only via live streaming in the U.S. and Canada.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 24 59.8987   107.341
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 22 59.9439 0.0452 107.260
3 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'00.1391 0.2404 106.912
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'00.2080 0.3093 106.790
5 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 20 1'00.2822 0.3835 106.658
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'00.3365 0.4378 106.562
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 1'00.4145 0.5158 106.425
8 France Simon Pagenaud United States Meyer Shank Racing 20 1'00.4477 0.5490 106.366
9 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 1'00.5410 0.6423 106.202
10 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United States Juncos Hollinger Racing 23 1'00.5765 0.6778 106.140
11 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'00.6008 0.7021 106.098
12 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Meyer Shank Racing 25 1'00.7491 0.8504 105.839
13 France Romain Grosjean United States Andretti Autosport 24 1'00.7800 0.8813 105.785
14 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Arrow McLaren SP 25 1'00.7906 0.8919 105.766
15 Denmark Christian Lundgaard United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'00.8171 0.9184 105.720
16 Japan Takuma Sato United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'00.9340 1.0353 105.517
17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'01.0272 1.1285 105.356
18 United States David Malukas United States Dale Coyne Racing 19 1'01.0360 1.1373 105.341
19 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 25 1'01.0976 1.1989 105.235
20 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 20 1'01.1253 1.2266 105.187
21 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Arrow McLaren SP 24 1'01.2458 1.3471 104.980
22 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24 1'01.4054 1.5067 104.707
23 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 24 1'01.4993 1.6006 104.548
24 United States Kyle Kirkwood United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 21 1'01.5070 1.6083 104.534
25 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'01.9678 2.0691 103.757
View full results

 

shares
comments
Dr Geoff Billows to retire from IndyCar at season’s end
Previous article

Dr Geoff Billows to retire from IndyCar at season’s end
Next article

Toronto IndyCar: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti

Toronto IndyCar: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023 Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure Toronto
IndyCar

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Felix Rosenqvist suggests his future ‘teammate’ Alex Palou may not be racing in IndyCar in 2023.

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

Toronto runner-up Colton Herta admits his pursuit of Scott Dixon and defense of second from Felix Rosenqvist were hurt when his hair flopped into his face when his balaclava failed.

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Graham Rahal looked both relieved and exhilarated by his performance in Toronto, after climbing from an unrepresentative mid-grid position to seal a strong fourth-place finish.

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said he was pleased to fend off Felix Rosenqvist in Toronto, while the Arrow McLaren SP driver felt his performance should cause doubts among team management over his destiny in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.