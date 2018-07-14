Global
IndyCar Toronto Practice report

Toronto IndyCar: Sato sets unofficial track record in FP3

By: David Malsher, US Editor
14/07/2018 02:53

Takuma Sato put his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda on top in Saturday morning practice with a new track record, despite the drivers using the primary compound.

Sato lapped the course in 58.6777sec, an average of 109.551mph to edge Josef Newgarden’s Penske-Chevrolet by just a tenth of a second. That's an (unofficial) track record for this course layout.

Newgarden might have improved on that time with his final lap but ended the session in a tire wall, where rookie Robert Wickens had also just parked his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Will Power at last found a turn of speed to go P3, one-tenth behind Newgarden, with Alexander Rossi fourth just a couple of hundredths down in the first of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas.

Spencer Pigot was an impressive fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing, beating yesterday’s pacesetter Scott Dixon who made a brief visit to an escape road.

Wickens grabbed P7 on his last lap before his session-ending incident.

Conor Daly, making his return to the series in a one-off with Harding Racing, was P20, 1.1sec from top spot.

Toronto, IndyCar third practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 30 japan  Takuma Sato  22 58.6777     109.551
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  20 58.7750 0.0973 0.0973 109.369
3 12 australia  Will Power  20 58.8758 0.1981 0.1008 109.182
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  21 58.8997 0.2220 0.0239 109.138
5 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  20 58.9529 0.2752 0.0532 109.039
6 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  22 58.9569 0.2792 0.0040 109.032
7 6 canada  Robert Wickens  21 59.0128 0.3351 0.0559 108.929
8 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  20 59.0157 0.3380 0.0029 108.923
9 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  21 59.0366 0.3589 0.0209 108.885
10 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  24 59.1202 0.4425 0.0836 108.731
11 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  21 59.2087 0.5310 0.0885 108.568
12 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  21 59.2292 0.5515 0.0205 108.531
13 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  23 59.3004 0.6227 0.0712 108.400
14 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  22 59.3569 0.6792 0.0565 108.297
15 26 united_states  Zach Veach  22 59.5250 0.8473 0.1681 107.991
16 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  22 59.5387 0.8610 0.0137 107.966
17 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  23 59.6743 0.9966 0.1356 107.721
18 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  21 59.6805 1.0028 0.0062 107.710
19 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  24 59.7405 1.0628 0.0600 107.602
20 88 united_states  Conor Daly  18 59.7835 1.1058 0.0430 107.524
21 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  22 59.9181 1.2404 0.1346 107.283
22 32 austria  Rene Binder  27 59.9938 1.3161 0.0757 107.147
23 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  18 1'00.0148 1.3371 0.0210 107.110
