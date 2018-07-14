Toronto IndyCar: Sato sets unofficial track record in FP3

Takuma Sato put his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda on top in Saturday morning practice with a new track record, despite the drivers using the primary compound.
Sato lapped the course in 58.6777sec, an average of 109.551mph to edge Josef Newgarden’s Penske-Chevrolet by just a tenth of a second. That's an (unofficial) track record for this course layout.
Newgarden might have improved on that time with his final lap but ended the session in a tire wall, where rookie Robert Wickens had also just parked his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.
Will Power at last found a turn of speed to go P3, one-tenth behind Newgarden, with Alexander Rossi fourth just a couple of hundredths down in the first of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas.
Spencer Pigot was an impressive fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing, beating yesterday’s pacesetter Scott Dixon who made a brief visit to an escape road.
Wickens grabbed P7 on his last lap before his session-ending incident.
Conor Daly, making his return to the series in a one-off with Harding Racing, was P20, 1.1sec from top spot.
Toronto, IndyCar third practice
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|30
|Takuma Sato
|22
|58.6777
|109.551
|2
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|20
|58.7750
|0.0973
|0.0973
|109.369
|3
|12
|Will Power
|20
|58.8758
|0.1981
|0.1008
|109.182
|4
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|21
|58.8997
|0.2220
|0.0239
|109.138
|5
|21
|Spencer Pigot
|20
|58.9529
|0.2752
|0.0532
|109.039
|6
|9
|Scott Dixon
|22
|58.9569
|0.2792
|0.0040
|109.032
|7
|6
|Robert Wickens
|21
|59.0128
|0.3351
|0.0559
|108.929
|8
|15
|Graham Rahal
|20
|59.0157
|0.3380
|0.0029
|108.923
|9
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|21
|59.0366
|0.3589
|0.0209
|108.885
|10
|10
|Ed Jones
|24
|59.1202
|0.4425
|0.0836
|108.731
|11
|98
|Marco Andretti
|21
|59.2087
|0.5310
|0.0885
|108.568
|12
|18
|Sébastien Bourdais
|21
|59.2292
|0.5515
|0.0205
|108.531
|13
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|23
|59.3004
|0.6227
|0.0712
|108.400
|14
|5
|James Hinchcliffe
|22
|59.3569
|0.6792
|0.0565
|108.297
|15
|26
|Zach Veach
|22
|59.5250
|0.8473
|0.1681
|107.991
|16
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|22
|59.5387
|0.8610
|0.0137
|107.966
|17
|59
|Max Chilton
|23
|59.6743
|0.9966
|0.1356
|107.721
|18
|20
|Jordan King
|21
|59.6805
|1.0028
|0.0062
|107.710
|19
|4
|Matheus Leist
|24
|59.7405
|1.0628
|0.0600
|107.602
|20
|88
|Conor Daly
|18
|59.7835
|1.1058
|0.0430
|107.524
|21
|19
|Zachary Claman De Melo
|22
|59.9181
|1.2404
|0.1346
|107.283
|22
|32
|Rene Binder
|27
|59.9938
|1.3161
|0.0757
|107.147
|23
|23
|Charlie Kimball
|18
|1'00.0148
|1.3371
|0.0210
|107.110