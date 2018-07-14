Global
IndyCar Toronto Qualifying report

Toronto IndyCar: Newgarden snatches last-gasp pole

By: David Malsher, US Editor
14/07/2018 07:11

Josef Newgarden put in a brave final flying lap to snatch his fourth pole position of the year ahead of points leader Scott Dixon, and simultaneously bump his teammates down to the second row of the grid.

With damp patches on the track, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Newgarden had a (relatively) flawless run to set a 59.4956sec lap and beat Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by two-tenths of a second.

Both Dixon and Will Power – who will start fourth alongside another Penske teammate, Simon Pagenaud – were left ruing mistakes on their final flying laps, the points leader getting loose on damp concrete and this year’s Indy 500 winner admitting he got way too much understeer on what should have been his best lap.

Andretti Autosport teammates Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay will line up alongside each other on Row 3, thus ensuring the top five in the championship are all in the top six on the grid.

Takuma Sato will start seventh in the faster of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas, alongside Ed Carpenter Racing’s Jordan King.

The fifth row will be all-Canadian, all-Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, while Conor Daly’s bravery in the wet Q1 Group 1 session paid off with a mid-grid slot for the Harding Racing-Chevrolet team. He’ll start alongside another surprise Q1 transfer, AJ Foyt Racing’s rookie Matheus Leist.

Ed Jones spun his Ganassi car in Q1 Group 1 causing a red flag, costing him his two fastest laps and any chance of advancing. The stoppage also pinched everyone else’s chances of a final flyer on wet tires to just two minutes. Daly was the hero of the moment, bumping Graham Rahal out, while Sebastien Bourdais’ last roll of the dice wasn’t quick enough when he couldn’t get his wet tires up to temperature.

There were two surprising casualties in Q1 Group 2, which saw almost all the field start on wets despite the drying line. Spencer Pigot went out on red tires straight away and showed his rivals the way by lapping whole seconds quicker, but once the others followed his example, the Ed Carpenter Racing car tumbled down the order having taken the edge off his tires by the time the track was at its best.

Marco Andretti was the other shock exit, having looked a top-five car all weekend, but being one of the first to switch to the reds, he suffered the same issue as Pigot.

Teammate Zach Veach was spectacular, but when he spun at the final turn, he too lost his two best laps.

Firestone Fast Six

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  4 59.4956     108.068
2 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  5 59.6920 0.1964 0.1964 107.713
3 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  5 59.7630 0.2674 0.0710 107.585
4 12 australia  Will Power  5 59.8818 0.3862 0.1188 107.372
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  5 1'00.6273 1.1317 0.7455 106.051
6 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  5 1'00.6615 1.1659 0.0342 105.991

Q2 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  7 58.5546     109.805
2 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  8 58.5807 0.0261 0.0261 109.756
3 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  8 58.6008 0.0462 0.0201 109.719
4 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  8 58.7733 0.2187 0.1725 109.397
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  8 58.8411 0.2865 0.0678 109.271
6 12 australia  Will Power  6 58.9073 0.3527 0.0662 109.148
7 30 japan  Takuma Sato  8 59.0712 0.5166 0.1639 108.845
8 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  8 59.0862 0.5316 0.0150 108.817
9 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  8 59.1581 0.6035 0.0719 108.685
10 6 canada  Robert Wickens  7 59.1705 0.6159 0.0124 108.662
11 88 united_states  Conor Daly  8 59.3133 0.7587 0.1428 108.401
12 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  6 59.4528 0.8982 0.1395 108.146

Q1 Group 2 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 12 australia  Will Power  8 59.4840     108.090
2 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  8 59.6027 0.1187 0.1187 107.874
3 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  8 59.6056 0.1216 0.0029 107.869
4 30 japan  Takuma Sato  8 59.7443 0.2603 0.1387 107.619
5 6 canada  Robert Wickens  8 59.9357 0.4517 0.1914 107.275
6 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  8 1'00.0484 0.5644 0.1127 107.074
7 26 united_states  Zach Veach  8 1'00.1501 0.6661 0.1017 106.893
8 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  8 1'00.1721 0.6881 0.0220 106.854
9 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  8 1'00.1838 0.6998 0.0117 106.833
10 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  8 1'00.2694 0.7854 0.0856 106.681
11 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  7 1'00.4313 0.9473 0.1619 106.395
12 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  8 1'00.6416 1.1576 0.2103 106.026

Q1 Group 1 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  5 1'12.7806     88.342
2 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  5 1'13.3045 0.5239 0.5239 87.711
3 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  5 1'14.2201 1.4395 0.9156 86.629
4 88 united_states  Conor Daly  4 1'14.3595 1.5789 0.1394 86.466
5 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  4 1'14.4764 1.6958 0.1169 86.331
6 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  5 1'14.5169 1.7363 0.0405 86.284
7 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  5 1'14.7769 1.9963 0.2600 85.984
8 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  4 1'14.9691 2.1885 0.1922 85.763
9 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  4 1'15.1429 2.3623 0.1738 85.565
10 32 austria  Rene Binder  4 1'15.8928 3.1122 0.7499 84.719
11 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  2      
