IndyCar / Toronto Qualifying report

Toronto IndyCar: Herta on pole, bad luck for Power, Palou, Rahal

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda became the first repeat pole-winner of the 2022 season at Toronto, edging a resurgent Scott Dixon, but Will Power, Alex Palou and Graham Rahal were eliminated in Q1 through no fault of their own.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

The drivers didn’t bother with sighting laps on Firestone primaries, instead heading straight out on alternates, and Alexander Rossi produced a 59.6090, ahead of Scott Dixon.

However, Newgarden scorched around in 59.5257sec despite grazing the wall. That would have looked good enough for pole but David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing w/HMD-Honda came within 0.0287sec, and then Herta found a remarkable quarter second on used red tires to deliver 59.2698sec. Dixon, seeking his first road course pole since 2016, fell a mere 0.0894sec short, demoting Newgarden and Rossi down to the second row and Malukas to fifth.

Scott McLaughlin was the fastest driver to have never seen the Toronto 1.786-mile street course before this weekend.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

59.2698

59.2698

0.000

4

4

59.2698

2

  

5

108.480

6:21.8679

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

2

9

Scott Dixon

59.3592

0.0894

0.0894

5

5

59.3592

3

  

4

108.317

6:41.0369

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

2

Josef Newgarden

59.5257

0.2559

0.1665

3

3

59.5257

2

  

2

108.014

4:49.1005

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

4

27

Alexander Rossi

59.5544

0.2846

0.0287

3

4

59.6430

2

  

1

107.962

6:15.6926

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

5

18

David Malukas

59.6140

0.3442

0.0596

4

4

59.6140

3

  

3

107.854

5:58.8862

Honda

A

14

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

6

3

Scott McLaughlin

59.9558

0.6860

0.3418

1

4

1:00.0505

2

  

6

107.239

6:31.9159

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

Q2

Josef Newgarden was the first driver into the 59s, but the Andretti Autosport pair of Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi soon pushed him down, with a 59.5391 from Herta, with Felix Rosenqvist improving on him too.

Rookie David Malukas, delivered a brilliant 59.4638 for Dale Coyne Racing /HMD – the first 108mph lap of the weekend, but both Rossi and Newgarden demoted him, Rossi producing a 59.3709 – 108.295mph. Still, it was enough to see him into the Firestone Fast Six for the second time this year.

Dixon, Herta and Scott McLaughlin would also advance.

Ilott in the Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet was seventh ahead of Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, just ahead of championship leader Marcus Ericsson.

Lundgaard was 10th for RLL, ahead of Romain Grosjean who looked somewhat subdued after his shunt this morning, while teammate Devlin DeFrancesco had his two fastest laps deleted as a result of inadvertently holding up Herta after recovering from an incident in Turn 1.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

59.3709

59.3709

0.000

6

6

59.3709

4

  

5

108.295

9:22.0892

Honda

A

18

Andretti Autosport

2

2

Josef Newgarden

59.4614

0.0905

0.0905

7

8

59.9912

5

  

6

108.131

10:29.9203

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

3

18

David Malukas

59.4638

0.0929

0.0024

7

8

1:01.7969

5

  

9

108.126

9:53.1035

Honda

A

14

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

4

9

Scott Dixon

59.5348

0.1639

0.0710

7

8

59.8079

5

  

3

107.997

10:12.8181

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

26

Colton Herta

59.5391

0.1682

0.0043

6

8

1:02.2221

5

  

2

107.990

10:05.7327

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

6

3

Scott McLaughlin

59.5876

0.2167

0.0485

7

8

59.8181

5

  

11

107.902

10:01.2038

Chevy

A

2

Team Penske

7

77

Callum Ilott

59.6352

0.2643

0.0476

7

8

1:00.1544

5

  

7

107.816

10:18.0090

Chevy

A

26

Juncos Hollinger Racing

8

7

Felix Rosenqvist

59.6630

0.2921

0.0278

7

8

1:04.2278

4

  

10

107.765

9:59.2660

Chevy

A

6

Arrow McLaren SP

9

8

Marcus Ericsson

59.8527

0.4818

0.1897

7

8

1:00.0731

5

  

1

107.424

10:33.5490

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

30

Christian Lundgaard

59.9151

0.5442

0.0624

8

8

59.9151

5

  

12

107.312

10:37.0287

Honda

A

21

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

28

Romain Grosjean

1:00.0819

0.7110

0.1668

8

8

1:00.0819

5

  

8

107.014

10:42.3234

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

12

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:14.8882

15.5173

14.8063

4

4

1:14.8882

4

  

4

85.856

6:32.7911

Honda

A

20

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Q1 Group 2

Andretti Autosport’s rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, in front of his home crowd, was sent out on reds from the start of the session and delivered a 60.1543sec but then he caused a local yellow at Turn 3. However, he got going again under his own power but almost simultaneously, Alex Palou ground to a halt, and by the time the track was cleared there was time enough for IndyCar to allow drivers just one last crack at a flying lap.

Herta moved up to the top of the charts ahead of DeFrancesco, with Josef Newgarden third, ahead of Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard.

Kyle Kirkwood smacked a wall at Turn 6 and the car spun into Turn 8, which brought out a red. The big losers from that stoppage were Lundgaard’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal, who couldn’t advance despite a strong weekend for the squad, but even unluckier was Will Power, who was over three-tenths up on Herta but had to abandon the lap and wound up eighth.

Conor Daly lost his two best laps for holding up Herta on a flying lap.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

26

Colton Herta

1:00.0681

1:00.0681

0.000

6

6

1:00.0681

5

  

1

107.039

11:53.5840

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

2

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:00.1543

0.0862

0.0862

2

5

1:03.1758

4

  

9

106.885

12:24.7753

Honda

A

20

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

3

2

Josef Newgarden

1:00.1584

0.0903

0.0041

6

6

1:00.1584

5

  

13

106.878

12:01.6967

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

4

28

Romain Grosjean

1:00.2755

0.2074

0.1171

3

6

1:08.7132

5

  

10

106.670

12:35.1340

Honda

A

19

Andretti Autosport

5

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:00.3655

0.2974

0.0900

3

3

1:00.3655

0

  

5

106.511

4:19.3792

Chevy

A

6

Arrow McLaren SP

6

30

Christian Lundgaard

1:00.5856

0.5175

0.2201

3

6

1:01.6459

5

  

3

106.124

12:16.1771

Honda

P

21

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

15

Graham Rahal

1:00.6805

0.6124

0.0949

3

6

1:00.6868

5

  

4

105.958

12:18.9030

Honda

P

13

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

12

Will Power

1:00.7974

0.7293

0.1169

3

6

1:08.3361

5

  

2

105.755

12:39.4871

Chevy

A

11

Team Penske

9

60

Simon Pagenaud

1:00.7974

0.7293

0.0000

6

6

1:00.7974

5

  

6

105.755

11:58.9714

Honda

A

25

Meyer Shank Racing

10

14

Kyle Kirkwood

1:00.8533

0.7852

0.0559

2

5

1:01.5112

4

  

11

105.657

12:05.7440

Chevy

A

12

AJ Foyt Enterprises

11

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:01.0870

1.0189

0.2337

3

6

1:00.7372

5

  

7

105.253

12:12.4057

Chevy

A

16

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

10

Alex Palou

1:03.0514

2.9833

1.9644

1

3

1:00.9110

0

  

12

101.974

4:25.5183

Honda

P

9

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

20

Conor Daly

1:05.2593

5.1912

2.2079

1

5

1:14.3039

4

  

8

98.524

12:48.5373

Chevy

A

15

Ed Carpenter Racing

Q1 Group 1

Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet and Jimmie Johnson of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda went straight out on the Firestone alternate compound tires, the ‘reds’, while Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time on the primaries, clocking a 60.0527sec (107.066mph) ahead of compatriot Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson, before they hit pitlane to grab their reds.

On reds, Alexander Rossi delivered the first sub 1min lap, clocking a 59.8731sec to go fastest, and while he trimmed that next time by, it was Dixon who moved to the top with a 59.6996sec run, which was then edged by teammate Ericsson who produced 59.6875 (107.721mph).

Ilott’s tactic worked well and he made it through to Q2 ahead of fellow rookie David Malukas who has looked strong all weekend for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda, and McLaughlin.

The surprise failure to graduate was Pato O’Ward, whose Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet was only eighth fastest, confessing to Peacock, “we haven’t had the speed all weekend.”

Dalton Kellett was unable to reach the track due to a suspected mechanical issue.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

8

Marcus Ericsson

59.6875

59.6875

0.000

8

8

59.6875

5

  

1

107.721

10:22.9263

Honda

A

321

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

9

Scott Dixon

59.6996

0.0121

0.0121

7

8

1:02.5953

5

  

3

107.699

10:30.7360

Honda

A

254

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

27

Alexander Rossi

59.7724

0.0849

0.0728

6

6

59.7724

4

  

5

107.568

9:08.6498

Honda

A

229

Andretti Autosport

4

77

Callum Ilott

59.8315

0.1440

0.0591

7

8

1:00.1691

5

  

9

107.462

10:40.9081

Chevy

A

97

Juncos Hollinger Racing

5

18

David Malukas

59.8686

0.1811

0.0371

8

8

59.8686

5

  

4

107.395

9:51.5905

Honda

A

145

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

6

3

Scott McLaughlin

59.9217

0.2342

0.0531

8

8

59.9217

5

  

2

107.300

10:14.4536

Chevy

A

252

Team Penske

7

45

Jack Harvey

1:00.0212

0.3337

0.0995

8

8

1:00.0212

5

  

8

107.122

10:45.2137

Honda

A

115

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

5

Pato O'Ward

1:00.1193

0.4318

0.0981

7

7

1:00.1193

4

  

6

106.947

9:18.7188

Chevy

A

256

Arrow McLaren SP

9

06

Helio Castroneves

1:00.2712

0.5837

0.1519

8

8

1:00.2712

5

  

10

106.678

10:49.1423

Honda

A

160

Meyer Shank Racing

10

51

Takuma Sato

1:00.5324

0.8449

0.2612

7

7

1:00.5324

4

  

7

106.217

10:05.0382

Honda

A

149

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

11

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:00.9817

1.2942

0.4493

8

8

1:00.9817

5

  

11

105.435

10:33.4263

Honda

A

99

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

4

Dalton Kellett

No Time

---

---

--

---

--.---

0

  

12

---

  

Chevy

P

70

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

