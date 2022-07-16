Toronto IndyCar: Herta on pole, bad luck for Power, Palou, Rahal

Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

The drivers didn’t bother with sighting laps on Firestone primaries, instead heading straight out on alternates, and Alexander Rossi produced a 59.6090, ahead of Scott Dixon.

However, Newgarden scorched around in 59.5257sec despite grazing the wall. That would have looked good enough for pole but David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing w/HMD-Honda came within 0.0287sec, and then Herta found a remarkable quarter second on used red tires to deliver 59.2698sec. Dixon, seeking his first road course pole since 2016, fell a mere 0.0894sec short, demoting Newgarden and Rossi down to the second row and Malukas to fifth.

Scott McLaughlin was the fastest driver to have never seen the Toronto 1.786-mile street course before this weekend.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 59.2698 59.2698 0.000 4 4 59.2698 2 5 108.480 6:21.8679 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 2 9 Scott Dixon 59.3592 0.0894 0.0894 5 5 59.3592 3 4 108.317 6:41.0369 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 2 Josef Newgarden 59.5257 0.2559 0.1665 3 3 59.5257 2 2 108.014 4:49.1005 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 4 27 Alexander Rossi 59.5544 0.2846 0.0287 3 4 59.6430 2 1 107.962 6:15.6926 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 5 18 David Malukas 59.6140 0.3442 0.0596 4 4 59.6140 3 3 107.854 5:58.8862 Honda A 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 6 3 Scott McLaughlin 59.9558 0.6860 0.3418 1 4 1:00.0505 2 6 107.239 6:31.9159 Chevy A 2 Team Penske

Q2

Josef Newgarden was the first driver into the 59s, but the Andretti Autosport pair of Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi soon pushed him down, with a 59.5391 from Herta, with Felix Rosenqvist improving on him too.

Rookie David Malukas, delivered a brilliant 59.4638 for Dale Coyne Racing /HMD – the first 108mph lap of the weekend, but both Rossi and Newgarden demoted him, Rossi producing a 59.3709 – 108.295mph. Still, it was enough to see him into the Firestone Fast Six for the second time this year.

Dixon, Herta and Scott McLaughlin would also advance.

Ilott in the Juncos Hollinger-Chevrolet was seventh ahead of Rosenqvist in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, just ahead of championship leader Marcus Ericsson.

Lundgaard was 10th for RLL, ahead of Romain Grosjean who looked somewhat subdued after his shunt this morning, while teammate Devlin DeFrancesco had his two fastest laps deleted as a result of inadvertently holding up Herta after recovering from an incident in Turn 1.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 27 Alexander Rossi 59.3709 59.3709 0.000 6 6 59.3709 4 5 108.295 9:22.0892 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 2 2 Josef Newgarden 59.4614 0.0905 0.0905 7 8 59.9912 5 6 108.131 10:29.9203 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 3 18 David Malukas 59.4638 0.0929 0.0024 7 8 1:01.7969 5 9 108.126 9:53.1035 Honda A 14 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 4 9 Scott Dixon 59.5348 0.1639 0.0710 7 8 59.8079 5 3 107.997 10:12.8181 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 26 Colton Herta 59.5391 0.1682 0.0043 6 8 1:02.2221 5 2 107.990 10:05.7327 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 6 3 Scott McLaughlin 59.5876 0.2167 0.0485 7 8 59.8181 5 11 107.902 10:01.2038 Chevy A 2 Team Penske 7 77 Callum Ilott 59.6352 0.2643 0.0476 7 8 1:00.1544 5 7 107.816 10:18.0090 Chevy A 26 Juncos Hollinger Racing 8 7 Felix Rosenqvist 59.6630 0.2921 0.0278 7 8 1:04.2278 4 10 107.765 9:59.2660 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 59.8527 0.4818 0.1897 7 8 1:00.0731 5 1 107.424 10:33.5490 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 30 Christian Lundgaard 59.9151 0.5442 0.0624 8 8 59.9151 5 12 107.312 10:37.0287 Honda A 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 28 Romain Grosjean 1:00.0819 0.7110 0.1668 8 8 1:00.0819 5 8 107.014 10:42.3234 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 12 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:14.8882 15.5173 14.8063 4 4 1:14.8882 4 4 85.856 6:32.7911 Honda A 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Q1 Group 2

Andretti Autosport’s rookie Devlin DeFrancesco, in front of his home crowd, was sent out on reds from the start of the session and delivered a 60.1543sec but then he caused a local yellow at Turn 3. However, he got going again under his own power but almost simultaneously, Alex Palou ground to a halt, and by the time the track was cleared there was time enough for IndyCar to allow drivers just one last crack at a flying lap.

Herta moved up to the top of the charts ahead of DeFrancesco, with Josef Newgarden third, ahead of Romain Grosjean, Felix Rosenqvist and Christian Lundgaard.

Kyle Kirkwood smacked a wall at Turn 6 and the car spun into Turn 8, which brought out a red. The big losers from that stoppage were Lundgaard’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Graham Rahal, who couldn’t advance despite a strong weekend for the squad, but even unluckier was Will Power, who was over three-tenths up on Herta but had to abandon the lap and wound up eighth.

Conor Daly lost his two best laps for holding up Herta on a flying lap.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:00.0681 1:00.0681 0.000 6 6 1:00.0681 5 1 107.039 11:53.5840 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 2 29 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:00.1543 0.0862 0.0862 2 5 1:03.1758 4 9 106.885 12:24.7753 Honda A 20 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 3 2 Josef Newgarden 1:00.1584 0.0903 0.0041 6 6 1:00.1584 5 13 106.878 12:01.6967 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 4 28 Romain Grosjean 1:00.2755 0.2074 0.1171 3 6 1:08.7132 5 10 106.670 12:35.1340 Honda A 19 Andretti Autosport 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:00.3655 0.2974 0.0900 3 3 1:00.3655 0 5 106.511 4:19.3792 Chevy A 6 Arrow McLaren SP 6 30 Christian Lundgaard 1:00.5856 0.5175 0.2201 3 6 1:01.6459 5 3 106.124 12:16.1771 Honda P 21 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 15 Graham Rahal 1:00.6805 0.6124 0.0949 3 6 1:00.6868 5 4 105.958 12:18.9030 Honda P 13 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 12 Will Power 1:00.7974 0.7293 0.1169 3 6 1:08.3361 5 2 105.755 12:39.4871 Chevy A 11 Team Penske 9 60 Simon Pagenaud 1:00.7974 0.7293 0.0000 6 6 1:00.7974 5 6 105.755 11:58.9714 Honda A 25 Meyer Shank Racing 10 14 Kyle Kirkwood 1:00.8533 0.7852 0.0559 2 5 1:01.5112 4 11 105.657 12:05.7440 Chevy A 12 AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:01.0870 1.0189 0.2337 3 6 1:00.7372 5 7 105.253 12:12.4057 Chevy A 16 Ed Carpenter Racing 12 10 Alex Palou 1:03.0514 2.9833 1.9644 1 3 1:00.9110 0 12 101.974 4:25.5183 Honda P 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 20 Conor Daly 1:05.2593 5.1912 2.2079 1 5 1:14.3039 4 8 98.524 12:48.5373 Chevy A 15 Ed Carpenter Racing

Q1 Group 1

Callum Ilott of Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet and Jimmie Johnson of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda went straight out on the Firestone alternate compound tires, the ‘reds’, while Scott McLaughlin set the fastest time on the primaries, clocking a 60.0527sec (107.066mph) ahead of compatriot Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson, before they hit pitlane to grab their reds.

On reds, Alexander Rossi delivered the first sub 1min lap, clocking a 59.8731sec to go fastest, and while he trimmed that next time by, it was Dixon who moved to the top with a 59.6996sec run, which was then edged by teammate Ericsson who produced 59.6875 (107.721mph).

Ilott’s tactic worked well and he made it through to Q2 ahead of fellow rookie David Malukas who has looked strong all weekend for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda, and McLaughlin.

The surprise failure to graduate was Pato O’Ward, whose Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet was only eighth fastest, confessing to Peacock, “we haven’t had the speed all weekend.”

Dalton Kellett was unable to reach the track due to a suspected mechanical issue.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 8 Marcus Ericsson 59.6875 59.6875 0.000 8 8 59.6875 5 1 107.721 10:22.9263 Honda A 321 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 9 Scott Dixon 59.6996 0.0121 0.0121 7 8 1:02.5953 5 3 107.699 10:30.7360 Honda A 254 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 27 Alexander Rossi 59.7724 0.0849 0.0728 6 6 59.7724 4 5 107.568 9:08.6498 Honda A 229 Andretti Autosport 4 77 Callum Ilott 59.8315 0.1440 0.0591 7 8 1:00.1691 5 9 107.462 10:40.9081 Chevy A 97 Juncos Hollinger Racing 5 18 David Malukas 59.8686 0.1811 0.0371 8 8 59.8686 5 4 107.395 9:51.5905 Honda A 145 Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 6 3 Scott McLaughlin 59.9217 0.2342 0.0531 8 8 59.9217 5 2 107.300 10:14.4536 Chevy A 252 Team Penske 7 45 Jack Harvey 1:00.0212 0.3337 0.0995 8 8 1:00.0212 5 8 107.122 10:45.2137 Honda A 115 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 5 Pato O'Ward 1:00.1193 0.4318 0.0981 7 7 1:00.1193 4 6 106.947 9:18.7188 Chevy A 256 Arrow McLaren SP 9 06 Helio Castroneves 1:00.2712 0.5837 0.1519 8 8 1:00.2712 5 10 106.678 10:49.1423 Honda A 160 Meyer Shank Racing 10 51 Takuma Sato 1:00.5324 0.8449 0.2612 7 7 1:00.5324 4 7 106.217 10:05.0382 Honda A 149 Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 11 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:00.9817 1.2942 0.4493 8 8 1:00.9817 5 11 105.435 10:33.4263 Honda A 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 4 Dalton Kellett No Time --- --- -- --- --.--- 0 12 --- Chevy P 70 AJ Foyt Enterprises