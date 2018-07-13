Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar TorontoIndyCarTorontoMore events
IndyCar Toronto Practice report

Toronto IndyCar: Dixon top again as teams try soft-compound tires

0 shares
Toronto IndyCar: Dixon top again as teams try soft-compound tires
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
13/07/2018 07:38

Primary or alternate compound tires, Scott Dixon appears to be the driver to beat this weekend at Toronto, as he nailed fastest time in FP2 by over 0.4sec.

The four-time champion and current points leader took his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda around the course in just 59.0751sec, an average speed of 108.838mph, as everyone inevitably set their best times on the one set of alternate compound tires they’re allowed to run in second practice.

Again, Dixon’s strongest opposition came from a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, but this time it was 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato who landed P2, while teammate Graham Rahal emerged with his car unscathed following an eye-catching spin out of the final turn, and took fourth.

The RLLR cars were split by the fastest of the Andretti Autosport machines, that of Detroit polesitter Marco Andretti. He beat teammate Alexander Rossi by half a tenth, while Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot – who scored his first IndyCar podium at Iowa last weekend – was an impressive sixth and fastest Chevrolet runner.

Defending Toronto winner and defending champion, Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden was seventh fastest but it was a torrid session for teammate Will Power who not only grated his left-hand wheels along the Turn 1 wall but then also slithered into the Turn 1 run-off area, eventually winding up 16th, 1.2sec off Dixon’s best.

Conor Daly appeared to make further progress in his first weekend with Harding Racing-Chevy, clocking 17th best time.

Toronto, IndyCar second practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  22 59.0751     108.838
2 30 japan  Takuma Sato  18 59.5117 0.4366 0.4366 108.039
3 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  19 59.5277 0.4526 0.0160 108.010
4 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  17 59.5308 0.4557 0.0031 108.005
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  19 59.5846 0.5095 0.0538 107.907
6 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  19 59.6350 0.5599 0.0504 107.816
7 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  16 59.6383 0.5632 0.0033 107.810
8 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  14 59.6471 0.5720 0.0088 107.794
9 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  21 59.8027 0.7276 0.1556 107.514
10 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  18 59.8157 0.7406 0.0130 107.490
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  21 59.8217 0.7466 0.0060 107.479
12 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  24 59.9675 0.8924 0.1458 107.218
13 6 canada  Robert Wickens  22 59.9862 0.9111 0.0187 107.185
14 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  17 1'00.0178 0.9427 0.0316 107.128
15 26 united_states  Zach Veach  24 1'00.0596 0.9845 0.0418 107.054
16 12 australia  Will Power  16 1'00.3254 1.2503 0.2658 106.582
17 88 united_states  Conor Daly  23 1'00.4114 1.3363 0.0860 106.430
18 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  25 1'00.4977 1.4226 0.0863 106.278
19 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  23 1'00.5555 1.4804 0.0578 106.177
20 32 austria  Rene Binder  22 1'00.5712 1.4961 0.0157 106.149
21 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  18 1'00.6762 1.6011 0.1050 105.966
22 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  22 1'00.6910 1.6159 0.0148 105.940
23 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  20 1'01.1823 2.1072 0.4913 105.089
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Toronto
Track Exhibition Place
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar TorontoIndyCarTorontoMore events