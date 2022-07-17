Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up Next / Dixon on 52nd win: “It’s amazing to be close to Mario"
IndyCar / Toronto Race report

Toronto IndyCar: Dixon scores 52nd win, matches Mario Andretti

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s legend Scott Dixon held off Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist to score his 52nd IndyCar triumph and his fourth in Toronto, and match the legendary Mario Andretti in second on the all-time IndyCar winners list.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

From the start, polesitter Herta was unthreatened, while Dixon swept across from the outside to ensure Newgarden couldn’t sneak up from third to claim second. Newgarden checked his momentum and that allowed Alexander Rossi around his outside to try and claim third, but Newgarden had put the matter beyond dispute by the end of the lap. Scott McLaughlin, his teammate, passed David Malukas for fifth, but there was even worse luck for the other Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, that of Takuma Sato who was shoved into the wall at the Turn 1 kerfuffle, and limped his very broken car back to the pits. The debris left behind obliged Race Control to throw the full-course caution.

Following the Lap 4 restart Felix Rosenqvist demoted Malukas down to seventh, while Power had already taken advantage of his alternate tires to move into 12th, from 16th on the grid, but rather than burn up all his push to pass trying to stay ahead of Romain Grosjean who he’d passed on the opening lap, he let the Frenchman back past on Lap 11 and pitted next time by to grab primaries. Defending champion Alex Palou, who had started 22nd, had pitted a couple of laps earlier to take on primaries and such had been his pace, the undercut ensured Power emerged behind him. To avoid the risk of getting jumped should a yellow fall, the leaders rapidly started pulling in, Newgarden remaining ahead of Rossi but now split by rookie Malukas. Herta and McLaughlin stopped on Lap 19, a lap after Dixon and found himself being outbraked by the six-time champion into Turn 1, to effectively take the lead. Behind them, Newgarden and now Rossi were ahead of Malukas, while Rosenqvist had turned in fast enough laps at the end of his stint to emerge ahead of McLaughlin and hold off the Penske driver.

However, Dixon wasn’t yet in the lead, for Graham Rahal, Rinus VeeKay, Pato O’Ward, Jimmie Johnson and Conor Daly had risked running a long first stint on their primaries to try and make a net gain.

Rahal finally pitted from the lead on Lap 25, emerging in 14th which would become 10th once his fellow long runners stopped. Further back, Power was only 19th, and not even threatening the Andretti cars of DeFrancesco and Grosjean ahead.

On Lap 30, Rosenqvist moved ahead of Malukas and onto the tail of future Arrow McLaren SP driver, Rossi, who was applying the pressure to Newgarden while the Penske driver stayed bottled up behind the yet-to-stop Daly.

O’Ward finally stopped on Lap 32, leaving Dixon out front with a 2.5sec lead over Herta, the pair of them in a race of their own as 14sec behind them, Daly continued to hold up a train of cars led by Newgarden, Rossi and Rosenqvist. Finally Daly uncorked the bottle on Lap 36 and pitted.

Not that Newgarden then made any notable progress thereafter because he was in fuel-save mode having been one of the early stoppers. On Lap 43, just past half distance in this 85-lap race, Dixon was 2.3sec ahead of Herta, with Newgarden still 14sec back, with Rossi and Rosenqvist 2sec further back disputing fourth.

That dispute ended in tears on Lap 45, just as Rosenqvist was encouraged by his strategist to make the pass. At Turn 3, the AMSP driver flicked to the inside of the future AMSP driver, and he was fully alongside as they exited the turn but as Rosenqvist floored the throttle his car slid sideways and the contact sent the Andretti car hard into the wall. Race Control would say the attempt was legit and so there was no penalty for the AMSP driver.

The drivers wended their way into the tortuous pitlane, and Newgarden suffered a horrible stop as he stopped too far from his crew, and the refueler struggled to get the nozzle engaged nad Newgarden was down to 11th.. With VeeKay and Daly having stayed out front after their late stops, Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet had a 1-2 – VeeKay on reds, Daly on blacks – ahead of Dixon, Herta, Rosenqvist, McLaughlin, Rahal, Pagenaud, Ericsson and Palou. Following the restart, Newgarden lost out further to Christian Lundgaard and O’Ward.

Up (almost) at the front, Herta was now fully able to stay in Dixon’s wake, but then the yellow flew for debris at Turn 1 – concrete debris, caused by the track breaking up – compressed the field once more.

Following the Lap 59 restart, Ericsson had a couple of wheel banging moments with teammate Ericsson over eighth place but failed to make a move stick. He only had to wait a few seconds to gain eighth anyway, because the yellow had to be thrown once more due to Kirkwood and Johnson coming together at the back of the field and stalling. That yellow saw VeeKay duck into the pits, but because the field had to go so slow through the incident scene, the Dutch driver was able to emerge in 13th despite the field being bunched together.

The next restart came at the end of Lap 66, with 19 laps to go, and into Turn 1, Rahal muscled down the inside of McLaughlin to snatch fourth and the Penske driver got out on the marbles through Turn 2 and lost places to Ericsson, Palou, Lundgaard and Pagenaud. On Lap 69, Pagenaud passed Lundgaard for seventh. Another Penske driver, however, moved forward, getting ahead of O’Ward and Malukas to grab 10th.

Up front, Dixon pulled away from Herta who was having to watch his mirrors for Rosenqvist. Some 1.7sec back, Rahal was fending off the Ericsson vs Palou battle.

In the final 10 laps, Palou eased off from the back of Ericsson, allowing the championship leader to focus on trying to find a way past Rahal. Three seconds further up the road, Rosenqvist’s efforts to get around Herta redoubled, but he couldn’t quite get it done, and he fell half a second short. Ahead of them Dixon scored his first win of the year, after leading 40 of the 85 laps, and ensuring he has now scored at least one win in 18 seasons.

Rahal was great fourth ahead of Ericsson, while Palou can be proud of his charge from 22nd to sixth place, the highest finishing driver of those who had never seen Toronto before this weekend.

Lundgaard was a fine eighth ahead of Penske drivers McLaughlin and Newgarden who completed the Top 10.

 

P

No

Name

Laps

Diff

LapTime

Gap

Pits

LPit

P2P

FL

FTime

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

85

LAP 85

1:03.8807

    

47

21

7

1:01.1679

40

2

105.114

1:38:45.3087

Honda

P

307

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

26

Colton Herta

85

0.8106

1:02.6700

0.8106

  

47

7

7

1:01.0586

17

1

105.302

1:38:46.1193

Honda

P

254

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

3

7

Felix Rosenqvist

85

1.3490

1:02.7245

0.5384

  

47

52

71

1:01.3229

1

8

104.848

1:38:46.6577

Chevy

P

244

Arrow McLaren SP

4

15

Graham Rahal

85

4.4830

1:02.7602

3.1340

  

47

9

71

1:01.3204

6

14

104.853

1:38:49.7917

Honda

P

210

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

8

Marcus Ericsson

85

5.1260

1:02.6309

0.6430

  

47

3

74

1:01.3480

  

9

104.805

1:38:50.4347

Honda

P

351

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

10

Alex Palou

85

6.3629

1:02.8107

1.2369

  

47

8

14

1:01.0652

  

22

105.291

1:38:51.6716

Honda

P

314

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

60

Simon Pagenaud

85

8.7398

1:02.7858

2.3769

  

47

0

14

1:01.2317

  

18

105.004

1:38:54.0485

Honda

P

243

Meyer Shank Racing

8

30

Christian Lundgaard

85

9.3820

1:02.6679

0.6422

  

47

6

23

1:01.4171

  

10

104.687

1:38:54.6907

Honda

P

183

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

3

Scott McLaughlin

85

10.2868

1:02.7583

0.9048

  

47

30

7

1:01.5358

  

6

104.486

1:38:55.5955

Chevy

P

274

Team Penske

10

2

Josef Newgarden

85

10.6561

1:02.4074

0.3693

  

47

21

9

1:01.0478

  

3

105.321

1:38:55.9648

Chevy

P

307

Team Penske

11

5

Pato O'Ward

85

12.4284

1:02.2233

1.7723

  

47

0

30

1:01.2446

3

15

104.982

1:38:57.7371

Chevy

P

276

Arrow McLaren SP

12

18

David Malukas

85

13.3711

1:02.6180

0.9427

  

47

0

15

1:00.8307

  

5

105.697

1:38:58.6798

Honda

P

163

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

13

21

Rinus VeeKay

85

18.2715

1:04.3229

4.9004

  

61

0

20

1:01.6240

18

20

104.336

1:39:03.5802

Chevy

A

211

Ed Carpenter Racing

14

77

Callum Ilott

85

18.4471

1:04.1092

0.1756

  

47

8

15

1:01.1427

  

7

105.157

1:39:03.7558

Chevy

P

113

Juncos Hollinger Racing

15

12

Will Power

85

19.0185

1:04.2832

0.5714

  

47

9

29

1:01.7039

  

16

104.201

1:39:04.3272

Chevy

P

316

Team Penske

16

28

Romain Grosjean

85

19.7939

1:03.5235

0.7754

  

56

70

25

1:01.3942

  

11

104.727

1:39:05.1026

Honda

A

197

Andretti Autosport

17

06

Helio Castroneves

85

20.3903

1:03.5046

0.5964

  

47

19

29

1:01.4278

  

17

104.669

1:39:05.6990

Honda

P

173

Meyer Shank Racing

18

29

Devlin DeFrancesco

85

21.2042

1:03.2999

0.8139

  

47

0

31

1:01.5537

  

12

104.455

1:39:06.5129

Honda

P

111

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

19

45

Jack Harvey

85

21.9470

1:03.0824

0.7428

  

48

49

18

1:01.5459

  

13

104.468

1:39:07.2557

Honda

P

126

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

20

20

Conor Daly

85

24.2445

1:03.0911

2.2975

  

56

52

40

1:01.8227

  

25

104.001

1:39:09.5532

Chevy

P

198

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

48

Jimmie Johnson

73

4 LAPS

1:03.1515

4 LAPS

  

61

77

38

1:01.9631

  

21

103.765

1:29:52.1576

Honda

P

108

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

14

Kyle Kirkwood

58

Contact

1:22.4964

0.2638

  

56

64

36

1:01.9474

  

24

103.791

1:06:38.0424

Chevy

P

106

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

27

Alexander Rossi

44

Contact

1:02.0552

1.8580

  

16

60

9

1:01.3121

  

4

104.867

47:26.7265

Honda

P

236

Andretti Autosport

24

4

Dalton Kellett

30

Mechanical

1:02.1369

25.3087

  

24

85

29

1:01.9926

  

23

103.716

33:37.2855

Chevy

P

76

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

51

Takuma Sato

---

Contact

1:16.2983

0.2544

  

0

200

--

1:16.2983

  

19

84.269

1.7838

Honda

P

154

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

 

shares
comments
Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up
Previous article

Toronto IndyCar: VeeKay leads incident-packed warm-up
Next article

Dixon on 52nd win: “It’s amazing to be close to Mario"

Dixon on 52nd win: “It’s amazing to be close to Mario"
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023 Toronto
IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure Toronto
IndyCar

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Rosenqvist casts doubt on whether Palou will race in 2023

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver Felix Rosenqvist suggests his future ‘teammate’ Alex Palou may not be racing in IndyCar in 2023.

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure
IndyCar IndyCar

Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

Toronto runner-up Colton Herta admits his pursuit of Scott Dixon and defense of second from Felix Rosenqvist were hurt when his hair flopped into his face when his balaclava failed.

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”
IndyCar IndyCar

Rahal after best result of 2022: "P4 feels like a win”

Graham Rahal looked both relieved and exhilarated by his performance in Toronto, after climbing from an unrepresentative mid-grid position to seal a strong fourth-place finish.

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta proud of second, Rosenqvist happy to cause McLaren “doubts”

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta said he was pleased to fend off Felix Rosenqvist in Toronto, while the Arrow McLaren SP driver felt his performance should cause doubts among team management over his destiny in 2023.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.