IndyCar / Toronto / Practice report

Toronto IndyCar: Dixon leads warm-up, King shunts

shares
comments
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 15, 2018, 4:33 PM

Scott Dixon led the raceday warm-up for Chip Ganassi Racing, beating polesitter Josef Newgarden by over 0.2sec, but Jordan King bounced off the inside curbing at Turn 8 and put his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet into the wall.

Dixon lapped the 1.786-mile course in 59.1394sec to beat the Penske-Chevrolet  of defending champion and defending Toronto race winner Newgarden by 0.2290sec. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marco Andretti were third and fourth for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of Graham Rahal in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda.

Ed Jones was sixth in the second Ganassi car, his best time coming on red tires, while Conor Daly was a highly impressive seventh for Harding Racing. He rolls off 11th today, after an excellent qualifying effort in damp conditions.

Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, the second-row starters, were only ninth and 13th, while Juncos Racing’s Rene Binder had the best showing of his short IndyCar career, going 16th fastest – just 1.3772sec off top time.

King's shunt saw the ECR-Chevy sustain quite heavy but repairable damage to the front-left corner, as he just missed the tire wall and struck concrete.

Tony Kanaan spun his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy on the final lap of the session and came to rest broadside across the track, thankfully without being collected by those following.

The Honda Indy Toronto starts at 3.35pm local (Eastern) time.

IndyCar 2018 Toronto 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  20 59.1394     108.719
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  21 59.3684 0.2290 0.2290 108.300
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  15 59.4536 0.3142 0.0852 108.145
4 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  17 59.5365 0.3971 0.0829 107.994
5 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  21 59.5645 0.4251 0.0280 107.943
6 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  20 59.5690 0.4296 0.0045 107.935
7 88 united_states  Conor Daly  19 59.7888 0.6494 0.2198 107.539
8 30 japan  Takuma Sato  19 59.7907 0.6513 0.0019 107.535
9 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  19 59.7930 0.6536 0.0023 107.531
10 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  17 1'00.2212 1.0818 0.4282 106.766
11 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  16 1'00.2686 1.1292 0.0474 106.682
12 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  16 1'00.2689 1.1295 0.0003 106.682
13 12 australia  Will Power  22 1'00.4084 1.2690 0.1395 106.436
14 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  19 1'00.4160 1.2766 0.0076 106.422
15 26 united_states  Zach Veach  18 1'00.5047 1.3653 0.0887 106.266
16 32 austria  Rene Binder  19 1'00.5166 1.3772 0.0119 106.245
17 6 canada  Robert Wickens  18 1'00.5444 1.4050 0.0278 106.196
18 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  20 1'00.6548 1.5154 0.1104 106.003
19 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  21 1'00.6553 1.5159 0.0005 106.002
20 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  18 1'00.6763 1.5369 0.0210 105.966
21 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  16 1'00.8337 1.6943 0.1574 105.691
22 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  17 1'01.0680 1.9286 0.2343 105.286
23 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  4 1'04.6598 5.5204 3.5918 99.437

 

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Toronto
Location Exhibition Place
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

