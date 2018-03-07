The emerging threat to IndyCar's giants

Penske, Ganassi and Andretti have long monopolised the IndyCar title wins, but as the series enters its latest new era there's a new challenge emerging - one with a very different approach to the current big guns.

After three years of regular Penske dominance in IndyCar's manufacturer aerokit era, the series has booted the rulebook out of the nearest window for a season that also brings a reshuffle at the series' big three teams. IndyCar may have pondered pit rules changes to end the "randomness" in its races, but 2018 could still provide plenty of shocks.

For a start, IndyCar is levelling the playing field. After Chevrolet owned the manufacturer aerokits period, the new universal fitting means that Honda can no longer bemoan its Wirth Research-designed aerokit. Any differences will now be down purely to engine performance.