The big talking points from the Indianapolis 500

The 2018 Indianapolis 500 was the latest test for IndyCar's new car package and this week's Motorsport Show discusses whether it helped or hurt the racing.

The universal aerokit reduced downforce dramatically for 2018 and it caused drivers to lift off through the four turns of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's oval, as well as forcing them to adapt to more pronounced tyre drop-off.

Concerns regarding overtaking were raised early in the Month of May and IndyCar opted not to make any last-minute tweaks.

Host Peter Windsor, Motorsport.com's American racing reporter Tom Errington and author Clyde Brolin discuss the race's key talking points.