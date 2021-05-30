Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Preview

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

By:

On Sunday at 12.45pm ET, the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These are the 33 IndyCars that will take the green.

Pole
Scott Dixon
#9 Chip Ganassi Racing / Honda
PNC Bank Grow Up Great
Indy 500 starts: 18 / Best result: Win, 2008

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P2
Colton Herta
#26 Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian / Honda
Gainbridge
Indy 500 starts: 2 / Best result: 8th, 2020

Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P3
Rinus VeeKay
#21 Ed Carpenter Racing / Chevrolet
Bitcoin
Indy 500 starts: 1 / Best result: 20th, 2020

Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P4
Ed Carpenter
#20 Ed Carpenter Racing / Chevrolet
SONAX
Indy 500 starts: 17 / Best result: 2nd, 2018

Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P5
Tony Kanaan
#48 Chip Ganassi Racing / Honda
The American Legion
Indy 500 starts: 19 / Best result: Win, 2013

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P6
Alex Palou
#10 Chip Ganassi Racing / Honda
NTT DATA
Indy 500 starts: 1 / Best result: 28th, 2020

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P7
Ryan Hunter-Reay
#28 Andretti Autosport / Honda
DHL
Indy 500 starts: 13 / Best result: Win, 2014

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P8
Helio Castroneves
#06 Meyer Shank Racing / Honda
AutoNation / SiriusXM
Indy 500 starts: 20 / Best result: 3 x Wins, 2001, 2002, 2009

Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P9
Marcus Ericsson
#8 Chip Ganassi Racing / Honda
Huski Chocolate
Indy 500 starts: 2 / Best result: 23rd, 2019

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P10
Alexander Rossi
#27 Andretti Autosport / Honda
NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation
Indy 500 starts: 5 / Best result: Win, 2016

Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P11
Ed Jones
#18 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan / Honda
SealMaster
Indy 500 starts: 3 / Best result: 3rd, 2017

Ed Jones, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P12
Pato O’Ward
#5 Arrow McLaren SP / Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren SP
Indy 500 starts: 1 / Best result: 6th, 2016

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P13
Pietro Fittipaldi
#51 Dale Coyne Racing with RWR / Honda
Military Salutes NURTEC ODT
Indy 500 starts: 0 / Best result: N/A

Pietro Fittipaldi, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P14
Felix Rosenqvist
#7 Arrow McLaren SP / Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren SP
Indy 500 starts: 2 / Best result: 12th, 2020

Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P15
Takuma Sato
#30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan / Honda
Panasonic / PeopleReady
Indy 500 starts: 11 / Best result: 2 x Wins, 2017, 2020

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P16
James Hinchcliffe
#29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport / Honda
Genesys
Indy 500 starts: 8 / Best result: 6th

James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P17
Scott McLaughlin
#3 Team Penske / Chevrolet
Pennzoil
Indy 500 starts: 0 / Best result: N/A

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P18
Graham Rahal
#15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan / Honda
United Rentals
Indy 500 starts: 13 / Best result: 2 x 3rds, 2011, 2020

Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P19
Conor Daly
#47 Ed Carpenter Racing / Chevrolet
U.S. Air Force
Indy 500 starts: 7 / Best result: 10th, 2019

Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P20
Jack Harvey
#60 Meyer Shank Racing / Honda
AutoNation / SiriusXM
Indy 500 starts: 4 / Best result: 9th, 2020

Jack Harvey, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P21
Josef Newgarden
#2 Team Penske / Chevrolet
Shell Fuel Rewards
Indy 500 starts: 9 / Best result: 2nd, 2016

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P22
JR Hildebrand
#1 AJ Foyt Racing / Chevrolet
ABC Supply / Foyt Stewart Racing

Indy 500 starts: 10 / Best result: 2nd, 2011

JR Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P23
Santino Ferrucci
#45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing / Honda
Hy-Vee
Indy 500 starts: 2 / Best result: 4th, 2020

Santino Ferrucci, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P24
Juan Pablo Montoya
#86 Arrow McLaren SP / Chevrolet
Arrow McLaren SP
Indy 500 starts: 5 / Best result: 2 x Wins, 2000, 2015

Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P25
Marco Andretti
#98 Andretti Herta-Haupert with Marco and Curb-Agajanian / Honda
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana / Curb
Indy 500 starts: 15 / Best result: 2nd, 2006

Marco Andretti, Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P26
Simon Pagenaud
#22 Team Penske / Chevrolet
Menards
Indy 500 starts: 9 / Best result: Win, 2019

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P27
Sebastien Bourdais
#14 AJ Foyt Racing / Chevrolet
ROKiT
Indy 500 starts: 8 / Best result: 7th, 2014

Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

P28
Stefan Wilson
#25 Andretti Autosport / Honda
LOHLA SPORT / Cusick Motorsports
Indy 500 starts: 2 / Best result: 15th, 2018

Stefan Wilson, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P29
Max Chilton
#59 Carlin / Chevrolet
Carlin
Indy 500 starts: 4 / Best result: 4th, 2017

Max Chilton, Carlin Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P30
Dalton Kellett
#4 AJ Foyt Racing / Chevrolet
K-Line Insulators
Indy 500 starts: 1 / Best result: 31st

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P31
Sage Karam
#24 Dreyer & Reinbold Racing / Chevrolet
DRR – AES Indiana
Indy 500 starts: 7 / Best result: 9th, 2014

Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P32
Will Power
#12 Team Penske / Chevrolet
Verizon 5G
Indy 500 starts: 13 / Best result: Win, 2018

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

P33
Simona De Silvestro
#16 Paretta Autosport / Chevrolet
Rocket Pro TPO
Indy 500 starts: 5 / Best result: 14th, 2010

Simona De Silvestro, Paretta Autosport Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

