Texas IndyCar: Rosenqvist claims second straight pole at TMS
Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist was the only driver to run a 220mph average in qualifying for the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway to claim his second consecutive pole here.
Team owner/driver Ed Carpenter, in his first outing of the 2023 season, set the bar with an average of 218.375mph over two laps, with a 1mph difference between Laps 1 and 2. This was immediately beaten by rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the AJ Foyt Racing car with a solid 219.100 average.
Pedersen’s tenure at the top didn’t last long, as Devlin DeFrancesco of Andretti Autosport claimed P1 as the fourth runner.
Jack Harvey’s average of 216.103 suggested that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team’s struggles in first practice had not been misleading, and Harvey saw his Lap 1 to Lap 2 drop-off was 1.8mph.
As the ninth runner, Colton Herta shaded his teammate DeFrancesco to take top spot, and reported back to his team that his throttle was flat all the way around for both laps.
Arrow McLaren’s Felix Rosenqvist, last year’s Texas pole-winner, then delivered a 220.264mph average, over 1mph clear of Herta, which survived an assault from last year’s winner, Josef Newgarden.
Romain Grosjean split his teammates Herta and DeFrancesco, whereas Kyle Kirkwood in AA’s #27 car was 0.9mph off, down with his semi teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing. This trio were outpaced by rookie Agustin Canapino of Juncos Hollinger Racing.
Takuma Sato, the 17th runner, in his first qualifying session for Chip Ganassi Racing, claimed provisional third and top Honda, whereas Scott McLaughlin was a disappointment. The Kiwi ace led practice, but in qualifying was over 1mph off teammate Newgarden.
David Malukas claimed provisional fourth in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD car, but there were still nine cars left to run. One of these was 2021 champion Alex Palou, who slid in just ahead of him and just 0.028mph behind Sato.
Champion Will Power reported that his team was undergeared and twice on his second lap the #12 hit the rev limiter, costing him 1.8mph from Lap 1 to Lap 2.
Alexander Rossi was a strong contender for pole, but his 0.3mph deficit to Rosenqvist left enough room for five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon to put his car between them and put himself onto the provisional front row. That survived an assault from the third Arrow McLaren of Pato O’Ward, and final runner Marcus Ericsson had nothing for his compatriot Rosenqvist who scored his fourth career IndyCar pole, and his second straight at Texas Motor Speedway.
|P
|Name
|Q Average
|QLap1Speed
|QLap2Speed
|Engine
|Team
|1
|Felix Rosenqvist
|220.264
|220.480
|220.048
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|2
|Scott Dixon
|219.972
|220.255
|219.691
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|219.960
|220.174
|219.747
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|4
|Josef Newgarden
|219.801
|220.018
|219.584
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|5
|Pato O'Ward
|219.619
|219.868
|219.371
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|6
|Takuma Sato
|219.508
|219.657
|219.360
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Alex Palou
|219.480
|219.708
|219.253
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Will Power
|219.355
|220.276
|218.441
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|9
|David Malukas
|219.256
|219.558
|218.955
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|10
|Colton Herta
|219.184
|219.479
|218.890
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|219.165
|219.468
|218.863
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|12
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|219.146
|219.362
|218.931
|Honda
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|13
|Benjamin Pedersen
|219.100
|219.492
|218.709
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|218.892
|219.197
|218.588
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|15
|Scott McLaughlin
|218.765
|218.955
|218.576
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|16
|Marcus Ericsson
|218.698
|218.995
|218.402
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Callum Ilott
|218.427
|218.399
|218.455
|Chevy
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|18
|Ed Carpenter
|218.375
|218.902
|217.850
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|19
|Agustin Canapino
|218.367
|218.386
|218.348
|Chevy
|Juncos Holling Racing
|20
|Kyle Kirkwood
|218.227
|218.575
|217.880
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|21
|Helio Castroneves
|218.196
|217.974
|218.419
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|218.103
|218.278
|217.929
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|23
|Sting Ray Robb
|217.676
|217.798
|217.554
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|24
|Graham Rahal
|217.611
|217.592
|217.630
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|25
|Conor Daly
|217.457
|217.842
|217.074
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
|216.880
|217.172
|216.589
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|27
|Christian Lundgaard
|216.210
|216.050
|216.371
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|28
|Jack Harvey
|216.103
|217.000
|215.214
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Texas IndyCar: McLaughlin leads opening practice
Rosenqvist: McLaren at a “whole different confidence level”
Latest news
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores WRC legend Loeb victorious on rally return in Azores
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag Russell questions FIA decision-making after "totally unnecessary" first red flag
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation Sainz blasts "most unfair penalty ever", seeks Australian GP stewards' explanation
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result Haas F1 team submits protest over Australian GP result
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.