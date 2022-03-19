Texas IndyCar: Pagenaud leads Rosenqvist in opening practice

Listen to this article

There was a very early yellow when rookie David Malukas’ Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was slow on track and trickled into pitlane, but action swiftly resumed. However, 10min into the session, IndyCar oval debutant Jimmie Johnson’s Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda came down onto the apron with his engine off, briefly causing a second yellow.

For the first 15mins of the session, Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Simon Pagenaud was the only driver in the 223mph zone – 223.087mph/23.2376sec of the 1.5-mile oval. His cause helped by the additional 220lbs / eight percent increase in downforce thanks to the underfloor sidewalls and bargeboards that teams can use here in 2022.

That speed, set on his 16th of what would eventually be 46 laps, would remain the fastest of the session.

And Rosenqvist’s seventh lap of 41 would remain the closest Pagenaud would come to a challenge, with a 222.878mph effort. St. Petersburg winner Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske and Rosenqvist’s teammate and 2021 Texas winner Pato O’Ward were also very swiftly into the 222s.

With 18 minutes remaining, Colton Herta moved his Andretti Autosport-Honda up to third, albeit with the aid of a tow, during what appeared to be a qualifying simulation.

Ganassi’s six-time IndyCar champion and five-time Texas winner Scott Dixon then also moved into the 222mph bracket to set fifth fastest time, and with fewer than five minutes remaining, Takuma Sato’s Dale Coyne Racing-Honda completed a quali sim and slid into 10th.

However, rookie Callum Ilott – with the aid of a tow – managed to grab a startling fourth fastest in the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet on his 41st of 43 laps, to usurp McLaughlin, Dixon and O’Ward.

Marcus Ericsson and Alex Palou ensured there were three Ganassi cars in the Top 10, the pair split by another Texas ‘newcomer’, Romain Grosjean of Andretti Autosport-Honda, although the former F1 driver did test impressively here two weeks ago.

One of his Andretti teammates and series rookie Devlin DeFrancesco wound up 11th while a former Indy Lights teammate of DeFrancesco’s, Kyle Kirkwood, was 15th in the AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

The other two Foyt cars of Dalton Kellett and series returnee JR Hildebrand were left at the bottom of the table, just behind the three Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys.

Team Penske finished their track work early, feeling they had covered quali sim and race-level downforce work between them.

Qualifying begins at 1.00pm local (Central) time.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Simon Pagenaud 23.2376 23.2376 16 46 223.087 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 2 Felix Rosenqvist 23.2594 0.0218 7 41 222.878 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 3 Colton Herta 23.2690 0.0314 33 39 222.786 Honda Andretti Autosport 4 Callum Ilott 23.3243 0.0867 41 43 222.257 Chevy Juncos Hollinger Racing 5 Scott McLaughlin 23.3268 0.0892 13 42 222.234 Chevy Team Penske 6 Scott Dixon 23.3288 0.0912 37 46 222.215 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 7 Pato O'Ward 23.3299 0.0923 15 34 222.204 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 Marcus Ericsson 23.3551 0.1175 36 42 221.964 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Romain Grosjean 23.3673 0.1297 44 56 221.848 Honda Andretti Autosport 10 Alex Palou 23.3783 0.1407 44 46 221.744 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Devlin DeFrancesco 23.3791 0.1415 46 49 221.737 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 12 Takuma Sato 23.3926 0.1550 30 33 221.609 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 13 Graham Rahal 23.3991 0.1615 9 45 221.547 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 14 Josef Newgarden 23.4150 0.1774 16 16 221.397 Chevy Team Penske 15 Kyle Kirkwood 23.4195 0.1819 29 56 221.354 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 16 Helio Castroneves 23.4332 0.1956 41 51 221.225 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 17 Christian Lundgaard 23.4371 0.1995 46 48 221.188 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 David Malukas 23.4394 0.2018 45 45 221.166 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 19 Will Power 23.4459 0.2083 10 46 221.105 Chevy Team Penske 20 Alexander Rossi 23.4763 0.2387 28 32 220.818 Honda Andretti Autosport 21 Ed Carpenter 23.5135 0.2759 28 28 220.469 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Jimmie Johnson 23.5181 0.2805 69 69 220.426 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 23 Jack Harvey 23.5286 0.2910 53 53 220.328 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 Rinus VeeKay 23.5297 0.2921 12 18 220.317 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 25 Conor Daly 23.5745 0.3369 23 23 219.899 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 26 Dalton Kellett 23.6060 0.3684 13 52 219.605 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 JR Hildebrand 23.6705 0.4329 25 26 219.007 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises