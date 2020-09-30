IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Texas to host IndyCar double-header in May 2021

shares
comments
Texas to host IndyCar double-header in May 2021
By:

Texas Motor Speedway will hold two NTT IndyCar Series races next year, and the event has been brought forward to the first weekend of May.

The 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, TX, will run the Texas 300 on Saturday, May 1, and the Genesys 300 on May 2.

Texas Motor Speedway held the Covid pandemic-delayed IndyCar season-opener this year in June, and its IndyCar race has traditionally been held in the first or second weekend of that month.

However, the shift to the start of the May means TMS will likely hold the first oval races of the IndyCar season, and the event is being billed as “Racing’s Fastest Double-header”.

Texas Motor Speedway held an IndyCar double-header in June 2011 with shortened races on the same day. One was won by Dario Franchitti of Chip Ganassi Racing, the other by Will Power of Team Penske.

Texas’ 2021 major event schedule reads as follows:

May 1 - Texas Indy 300/NTT IndyCar Series

May 2 - Genesys 300/NTT IndyCar Series

June 11 - SpeedyCash.com 400/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

June 12 - Texas 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 13 - NASCAR All-Star Race

Oct. 16 - O'Reilly Auto Parts 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

Oct. 17 - Autotrader EchoPark 500/NASCAR Cup Series

 

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule

Previous article

IndyCar’s Harvest GP double-header preview – facts, schedule
About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

