Texas IndyCar: Dixon tops final practice at 222mph
Five-time Texas Motor Speedway winner topped the last practice session for the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series.
Before the final hour got underway, the field was split in two to practice running the high line, and it went largely incident-free, until Conor Daly had a spin out of Turn 4, thankfully keeping his Ed Carpenter Racing car off the wall. Rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the #55 AJ Foyt Racing machine had to take swift avoiding action, but he did this without problem.
Through the hour that followed, Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren and defending Texas winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske, appeared the most comfortable at running the high and low line, and seemed able to make their tires last.
But it was Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, who will start from the outside of the front row, who snuck in with a 222.378mph lap to shade Newgarden by only 0.0615sec but that equates to 0.6mph around the TMS 1.5-mile oval.
Ganassi’s newest recruit, Takuma Sato, also bolted on a set of fresh Firestones to claim third fastest, ahead of Scott McLaughlin of Penske and the fastest Andretti Autosport entrant, Colton Herta.
Defending IndyCar champion Will Power made it three Penskes in the top six, ahead of the impressive Juncos Hollinger Racing entry of Callum Ilott.
Today’s pole-winner Felix Rosenqvist was the fastest Arrow McLaren cars in eighth, with his teammates Alexander Rossi and O’Ward in 11th and 13th, while Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson ensured all four Ganassi cars were in the Top 10.
There were no yellows in the final hour, the rookies Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger), Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR) and Pedersen staying out of trouble and clocking 15th, 17th and 24th respectively. Robb did have one scary moment when he clipped the grass on the dog-leg front ‘straight’ with his left rear, but he held the moment with aplomb.
Helio Castroneves was the only driver of the 28 entered to turn no laps in practice, having also missed the majority of the high-line practice due to a failed bearing.
Weather allowing, tomorrow’s 250-lap PPG 375 starts at 11.15am local (Central) time.
|P
|Name
|FTime
|Diff
|Gap
|Laps
|FSpeed
|Engine
|Team
|1
|Scott Dixon
|23.3117
|23.3117
|--.----
|84
|222.378
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|23.3732
|0.0615
|0.0615
|106
|221.792
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|3
|Takuma Sato
|23.4579
|0.1462
|0.0847
|74
|220.992
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4
|Scott McLaughlin
|23.4712
|0.1595
|0.0133
|95
|220.866
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|5
|Colton Herta
|23.4775
|0.1658
|0.0063
|89
|220.807
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian
|6
|Will Power
|23.5014
|0.1897
|0.0239
|98
|220.583
|Chevy
|Team Penske
|7
|Callum Ilott
|23.5143
|0.2026
|0.0129
|69
|220.462
|Chevy
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|8
|Felix Rosenqvist
|23.5513
|0.2396
|0.0370
|93
|220.115
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|9
|Alex Palou
|23.5778
|0.2661
|0.0265
|88
|219.868
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10
|Marcus Ericsson
|23.5986
|0.2869
|0.0208
|100
|219.674
|Honda
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11
|Alexander Rossi
|23.6260
|0.3143
|0.0274
|81
|219.419
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|12
|Romain Grosjean
|23.6644
|0.3527
|0.0384
|70
|219.063
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|13
|Pato O'Ward
|23.6960
|0.3843
|0.0316
|96
|218.771
|Chevy
|Arrow McLaren
|14
|David Malukas
|23.7208
|0.4091
|0.0248
|87
|218.542
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing with HMD
|15
|Agustin Canapino
|23.7425
|0.4308
|0.0217
|59
|218.343
|Chevy
|Juncos Holling Racing
|16
|Kyle Kirkwood
|23.7530
|0.4413
|0.0105
|56
|218.246
|Honda
|Andretti Autosport
|17
|Sting Ray Robb
|23.7588
|0.4471
|0.0058
|92
|218.193
|Honda
|Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
|18
|Simon Pagenaud
|23.7943
|0.4826
|0.0355
|49
|217.867
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
|19
|Christian Lundgaard
|23.8204
|0.5087
|0.0261
|76
|217.629
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|20
|Conor Daly
|23.8246
|0.5129
|0.0042
|49
|217.590
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|Ed Carpenter
|23.8428
|0.5311
|0.0182
|74
|217.424
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|22
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|23.8465
|0.5348
|0.0037
|67
|217.390
|Honda
|Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
|23
|Graham Rahal
|23.8844
|0.5727
|0.0379
|71
|217.045
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|24
|Benjamin Pedersen
|23.9273
|0.6156
|0.0429
|60
|216.656
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|25
|Santino Ferrucci
|23.9294
|0.6177
|0.0021
|75
|216.637
|Chevy
|AJ Foyt Enterprises
|26
|Rinus VeeKay
|23.9527
|0.6410
|0.0233
|92
|216.427
|Chevy
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|27
|Jack Harvey
|24.0545
|0.7428
|0.1018
|59
|215.511
|Honda
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|28
|Helio Castroneves
|No Time
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Honda
|Meyer Shank Racing
Rosenqvist: McLaren at a “whole different confidence level”
Andretti swaps IndyCar strategists for Herta, Kirkwood
