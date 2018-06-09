Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar TexasIndyCarTexasMore events
IndyCar Texas Breaking news

Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads Kanaan in evening practice

0 shares
Texas IndyCar: Dixon leads Kanaan in evening practice
Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
09/06/2018 12:42

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon, who will start the DXC Technologies 600 from seventh on the grid, ended final practice at the top of the times, with Tony Kanaan slotting his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet in second.

Four-time champion Dixon, who has won two races at Texas Motor Speedway, clocked a 220.524mph lap to take top spot a mere 0.1mph ahead of Kanaan, with the pair also claiming the fastest two no-tow speeds, although in reverse order.

Sebastien Bourdais was P3 for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda ahead of the two Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars, with Robert Wickens sixth for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda.

Alexander Rossi headed the Andretti Autosport contingent ahead of the fastest Penske-Chevrolet , that of polesitter Josef Newgarden. Ed Jones and Zach Veach completed the top 10, ahead of Gabby Chaves (Harding Racing) and the other two Penskes.

IndyCar, Texas final practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  80 23.5076     220.524
2 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  54 23.5189 0.0113 0.0113 220.418
3 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  70 23.5460 0.0384 0.0271 220.165
4 30 japan  Takuma Sato  95 23.5858 0.0782 0.0398 219.793
5 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  83 23.6112 0.1036 0.0254 219.557
6 6 canada  Robert Wickens  61 23.6120 0.1044 0.0008 219.549
7 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  74 23.6707 0.1631 0.0587 219.005
8 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  69 23.7437 0.2361 0.0730 218.332
9 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  70 23.7523 0.2447 0.0086 218.253
10 26 united_states  Zach Veach  78 23.7654 0.2578 0.0131 218.132
11 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  64 23.7678 0.2602 0.0024 218.110
12 12 australia  Will Power  71 23.7777 0.2701 0.0099 218.019
13 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  89 23.7811 0.2735 0.0034 217.988
14 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  45 23.7878 0.2802 0.0067 217.927
15 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  57 23.8208 0.3132 0.0330 217.625
16 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  54 23.8561 0.3485 0.0353 217.303
17 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  68 23.9463 0.4387 0.0902 216.484
18 20 united_states  Ed Carpenter  44 23.9507 0.4431 0.0044 216.445
19 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  70 24.0533 0.5457 0.1026 215.521
20 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  64 24.0727 0.5651 0.0194 215.348
21 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  73 24.0880 0.5804 0.0153 215.211
22 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  50 24.1753 0.6677 0.0873 214.434
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event Texas
Track Texas Motor Speedway
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar TexasIndyCarTexasMore events