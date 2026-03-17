Takuma Sato set for Indy 500 return with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced the return of Takuma Sato for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in May.

Sato, a two-time winner of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” will drive the team’s #75 Honda-powered entry with familiar primary sponsorship from AMADA AMERICA, Inc., a leading global machine tool manufacturer and supplier in the sheet metal industry, that were also on his car each of the past two years.

The 49-year-old Japanese driver will attempt to qualify for his 17th Indy 500 in May, aiming for a third victory after being a contender for the win a year ago when he started on the front row and led a race-high 51 laps before a pit error relegated him to ninth.

“The moment the checkered flag fell at the 2025 Indy 500, our preparation for the 110th running had already begun,” Sato said.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue this journey with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as we take on unfinished business. A sincere thank you to (RLL co-owners) Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan), David (Letterman), and everyone at RLL for their belief and commitment. It’s an honor to once again represent AMADA as the primary partner, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all of our loyal sponsors who make this challenge possible.

“Last year, we showed tremendous speed and strong potential. Now, we return even more focused, more prepared, and more determined. The Indy 500 is always special, but this year carries extra excitement. I can’t wait to reunite with the team, see all the familiar faces, and start building momentum toward May.”

Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Sato competed for RLL in 2012, 2018-2021, and 2024-present. Four of his six career wins in the IndyCar Series have come with RLL, including his second Indy 500 in 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Takuma back with the team for the Indy 500,” Rahal said.

“If there is a place he knows his way around, it's Indy. He did a fabulous job in qualifying last year and it was just a shame what happened in the race because I think, clearly, he was the class of the field. He is a forever young guy and he brings a lot of positive energy to the team and everyone feeds off of that. It’s been a great relationship for a number of years now and I’m pleased that he wants to come back for the 500, and pleased that it is with us.

“We’re proud to welcome AMADA back as the primary sponsor of the entry. They’ve been a tremendous partner to our team well beyond the Indy 500, and their equipment plays a big role in our day-to-day operations. It’s a relationship we value greatly.”

Lanigan added, “Takuma has always been fast at the speedway, and his two wins prove his talent on racing’s biggest stage. I’m optimistic about what we can accomplish together and excited for the opportunity to help him chase a third Indy 500 victory. We’re also grateful to have AMADA return as the primary sponsor of Takuma’s entry at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The team’s relationship with AMADA goes back to 2023 when the manufacturer was the primary sponsor of the team’s #30 entry at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park. In addition to being the primary sponsor of Sato’s entry in the 2024 edition of the 500, they were also a major associate sponsor of the team’s #30 entry at the Grand Prix of Long Beach later that same season.

“During AMADA's 80th anniversary year, we can think of no better way to mark this extraordinary milestone than partnering with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Takuma Sato once again for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Mike Guerin, CEO of AMADA AMERICA, Inc.

“Our partnership continues to reflect a shared commitment for peak performance through relentless determination and innovation. What more fitting place to highlight our collaborative commitment to these ideals than racing's biggest stage?”