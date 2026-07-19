IndyCar race at Nashville delayed by World Cup Final, storms also threatening

The FIFA World Cup Final with Spain facing off against Argentina is being televised live on FOX in the United States, with IndyCar at Nashville set to immediately follow on the same channel.

While the race was scheduled to begin at 5:35pm EST, series officials previously indicated that they will hold the green flag in the event that the World Cup game runs long.

That exact scenario is playing out, with the game tied 0-0 as it moves into a 30-minute overtime (plus stoppages). If the game remains tied at that point, the victor will be decided by a penalty kick shootout with five attempts from each team.

The tentative plan is to fire the engines at 6:15pm EST., if there is no need for the penalty kick shootout.

However, that's not the only external factor that could impact the IndyCar race. There are storms in the area, and are likely to impact the race at some point.

When the race does go green, Kyle Kirkwood will start from pole position. He is hoping to cut into the 55-point gap he currently faces against four-time reigning champion Alex Palou, who started fourth.

Joining Kirkwood on the front row is Josef Newgarden, who won the most recent oval race at WWT Raceway.

David Malukas, who went to the hospital after a big crash in Saturday morning practice, returned to the track later in the day and led the evening session.

Scott McLaughlin starts third, then Palou in fourth, and Scott Dixon in fifth. You can find the full starting lineup HERE.