Previous / 40 percent crowd capacity allowed for this year's Indy 500
IndyCar / Breaking news

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

By:

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ second round of the season is this weekend at St. Petersburg. Here’s the three-day schedule for all the on-track action. All IndyCar sessions can be livestreamed on Peacock.

Firestone GP of St. Petersburg – the weekend schedule

All times local (Eastern)

Friday, April 23

8.00-8.40am – Mazda MX-5 first practice
8.55-9.25am – USF2000 first practice
9.40-10.10am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice
10.25-11.05am – Indy Lights first practice
11.20am-12.00pm – Mazda MX-5 second practice
12.15-12.35pm – USF2000 qualifying for first race
12.50-1.10pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for first race
1.25-1.55pm – Indy Lights qualifying for first race
2.10-2.40pm – Stadium Super Trucks practice/qualifying
2.55-3.15pm – Mazda MX-5 qualifying
3.30-3.50pm – USF2000 qualifying for second race
4.15-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice
5.25-5.55pm – Indy Lights qualifying for second race

Saturday, April 24

8.00-8.20am – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying for second race
8.35-9.20am – Mazda MX-5 RACE 1
9.45-10.30 – NTT IndyCar Series second practice
10.55-11.35am - USF2000 RACE 1
11.50am-12.35pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 1
12.50am-1.20pm – Stadium Super Trucks RACE 1
1.45-3.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying
3.20-4.05pm – Indy Lights RACE 1
4.20-5.05pm – Mazda MX-5 RACE 2
5.20-6.00pm – USF2000 RACE 2

Sunday, April 25

8.00-8.40am – Indy Pro 2000 RACE 2
9.05-9.35am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up
10.00-10.50am – Indy Lights RACE 2
11.05-11.35am – Stadium Super Trucks RACE 2
12.00-3.00pm – NBC broadcast
12.35pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines”
12.42pm – Green flag: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps)

