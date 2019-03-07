Sign in
IndyCar / St. Pete / Preview

St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures

St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures
By:
Co-author: IndyCar Series
1h ago

The facts and figures ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series’ 2019 season-opener – the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, including a runway of Albert Whitted Airport.

Race distance: 110 laps / 198 miles

Push-to-pass: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: 7 sets primary (8 for rookies), four sets alternate, five sets of rain tires. The compound of both primary and alternates is the

2018 race winner: Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda).
Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves holds the most number of victories at St. Petersburg, winning three times between 2006 and ’12.

2018 pole winner: Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda), 61.6643 seconds, 105.085mph.
Team Penske’s Will Power holds the record for pole positions at St. Petersburg, starting from P1 for seven of the last nine editions of the race.

Qualifying lap record: Jordan King, 1:00.0476; 107.914 mph, March 10, 2018 (set in Round 1 of qualifying).

Previous winners:
2003   Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2005   Dan Wheldon, Andretti Green Racing
2006   Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2007   Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2008   Graham Rahal, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing
2009   Ryan Briscoe, Team Penske
2010   Will Power, Team Penske
2011   Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing
2012   Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2013   James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport
2014   Will Power, Team Penske
2015   Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske
2016   Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske
2017   Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing
2018   Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing

