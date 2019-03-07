St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures

Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, including a runway of Albert Whitted Airport.

Race distance: 110 laps / 198 miles

Push-to-pass: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.

Firestone tires per entry: 7 sets primary (8 for rookies), four sets alternate, five sets of rain tires. The compound of both primary and alternates is the

2018 race winner: Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda).

Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves holds the most number of victories at St. Petersburg, winning three times between 2006 and ’12.

2018 pole winner: Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda), 61.6643 seconds, 105.085mph.

Team Penske’s Will Power holds the record for pole positions at St. Petersburg, starting from P1 for seven of the last nine editions of the race.

Qualifying lap record: Jordan King, 1:00.0476; 107.914 mph, March 10, 2018 (set in Round 1 of qualifying).

Previous winners:

2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing

2005 Dan Wheldon, Andretti Green Racing

2006 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2007 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2008 Graham Rahal, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing

2009 Ryan Briscoe, Team Penske

2010 Will Power, Team Penske

2011 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing

2012 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske

2013 James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport

2014 Will Power, Team Penske

2015 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske

2016 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske

2017 Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing

2018 Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing