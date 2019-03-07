St. Petersburg IndyCar facts and figures

The facts and figures ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series’ 2019 season-opener – the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
Track: 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary street circuit through downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, including a runway of Albert Whitted Airport.
Race distance: 110 laps / 198 miles
Push-to-pass: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.
Firestone tires per entry: 7 sets primary (8 for rookies), four sets alternate, five sets of rain tires. The compound of both primary and alternates is the
2018 race winner: Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda).
Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves holds the most number of victories at St. Petersburg, winning three times between 2006 and ’12.
2018 pole winner: Robert Wickens (Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda), 61.6643 seconds, 105.085mph.
Team Penske’s Will Power holds the record for pole positions at St. Petersburg, starting from P1 for seven of the last nine editions of the race.
Qualifying lap record: Jordan King, 1:00.0476; 107.914 mph, March 10, 2018 (set in Round 1 of qualifying).
Previous winners:
2003 Paul Tracy, Forsythe Racing
2005 Dan Wheldon, Andretti Green Racing
2006 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2007 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2008 Graham Rahal, Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing
2009 Ryan Briscoe, Team Penske
2010 Will Power, Team Penske
2011 Dario Franchitti, Chip Ganassi Racing
2012 Helio Castroneves, Team Penske
2013 James Hinchcliffe, Andretti Autosport
2014 Will Power, Team Penske
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske
2016 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske
2017 Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing
2018 Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing
