St. Pete IndyCar: Newgarden heads Penske-Chevy 1-2

After several minutes were lost when the data system went down, the session got underway with rookies Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda) heading out first.

But it was Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi who was first to break into the 60sec bracket with a 60.8653sec.

Teammate Colton Herta responded by snipping just 0.03sec off that lap, with nine-time St. Petersburg polesitter Will Power lowering the barrier by a further 0.02sec.

Felix Rosenqvist’s progress was hampered by a technical issue in the #7 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, and when he got underway he had a little outbraking himself moment down the Turn 7 escape road.

Grosjean also had to retrieve himself from the Turn 10 runoff.

Josef Newgarden, who has won the last two races at St. Pete, sprung to the top with a 60.8029sec with 11mins to go.

It’s hard to get [tire] temperature, on the first initial laps,” said the two-time IndyCar champion. “It’s what most are going to struggle with this weekend. But I expect we'll get more grip the more we run."

However, Sebastien Bourdais caused a brief red when he slithered down the Turn 10 runoff with under three minutes left, and then stalled as he tried to rejoin.

That left no time for improvements, leaving the top runners incredibly close – the Top 15 covered by just half a second.

Noteworthy was the fact that all four Team Penske cars were in the top eight, Scott Dixon reestablished himself as Ganassi’s unofficial team leader as Barber winner Alex Palou was in 20th, and Rosenqvist bounced back from his earlier issues to edge teammate and Barber polesitter Pato O’Ward.

Johnson was 2.3288sec off the pace but only a couple of tenths behind the more experienced Kellett, although the Foyt driver has not competed in an IndyCar at this track before.

Grosjean was 19th, 0.8sec from the top.

Second practice begins at 9.45am local (Eastern) time tomorrow.

P No Name FTime Diff FL Laps LapTime FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 2 Josef Newgarden 1:00.8029 1:00.8029 14 19 1:49.5734 106.574 Chevy P Team Penske 2 12 Will Power 1:00.8102 0.0073 9 16 5:34.8950 106.561 Chevy P Team Penske 3 26 Colton Herta 1:00.8348 0.0319 7 17 1:17.1117 106.518 Honda P Andretti Autosport 4 27 Alexander Rossi 1:00.8653 0.0624 5 18 2:23.8461 106.465 Honda P Andretti Autosport 5 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:00.8992 0.0963 14 17 2:49.1125 106.405 Chevy P Team Penske 6 9 Scott Dixon 1:00.9152 0.1123 11 16 1:05.7247 106.377 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 7 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:00.9956 0.1927 9 14 2:41.0186 106.237 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 8 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:01.0158 0.2129 19 20 1:07.6719 106.202 Chevy P Team Penske 9 5 Pato O'Ward 1:01.0603 0.2574 7 14 1:39.0726 106.125 Chevy P Arrow McLaren SP 10 15 Graham Rahal 1:01.0912 0.2883 16 19 1:47.5508 106.071 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:01.1170 0.3141 7 15 2:34.0918 106.026 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 12 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:01.1750 0.3721 9 16 1:12.5855 105.926 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 13 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:01.1946 0.3917 7 15 2:59.8973 105.892 Honda P Andretti Autosport 14 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:01.2693 0.4664 13 16 2:40.6104 105.763 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 60 Jack Harvey 1:01.2986 0.4957 7 16 1:58.9905 105.712 Honda P Meyer Shank Racing 16 20 Conor Daly 1:01.3612 0.5583 11 17 2:33.2205 105.604 Chevy P Ed Carpenter Racing 17 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:01.4023 0.5994 9 18 2:15.0859 105.534 Honda P Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 30 Takuma Sato 1:01.4601 0.6572 11 19 1:54.8630 105.434 Honda P Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 51 Romain Grosjean 1:01.6050 0.8021 24 26 1:13.1625 105.186 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 20 10 Alex Palou 1:01.7393 0.9364 11 19 1:11.3323 104.957 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing 21 18 Ed Jones 1:02.1530 1.3501 9 12 1:05.9050 104.259 Honda P Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 22 59 Max Chilton 1:02.2768 1.4739 10 14 1:45.3640 104.052 Chevy P Carlin 23 4 Dalton Kellett 1:02.9269 2.1240 13 20 1:07.5629 102.977 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:03.1317 2.3288 21 26 2:27.5301 102.643 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing