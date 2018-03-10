St. Pete IndyCar: Wickens grabs amazing debut pole in damp session

Robert Wickens grabbed a stunning pole position for his Verizon IndyCar Series debut on a damp but drying St. Petersburg track, beating Team Penske's Will Power and another rookie, Matheus Leist.

Wickens lapped the 1.8-mile runway/street course in 61.6643sec, his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda edging seven-time St. Pete polesitter Power by 0.0703sec.

Wickens was initially bottled up behind a tentative Power as the shootout began, but neither made any significant errors once they separated themselves and as the track dried, they each got to within two seconds of the typical dry-lap time here, with the Canadian earning pole with his final lap.

Barely less impressive was Matheus Leist who avoided drama, relied on great car control and earned an amazing third place for AJ Foyt Racing on his IndyCar debut.

Another rookie, Jordan King, clocked fourth fastest after an impressive day for Ed Carpenter Racing, beating two stars in the wet, Takuma Sato in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, and Ryan Hunter-Reay in Andretti Autosport-Honda.

It was in Q2 that the rain that was starting to sprinkle in Q1 came down harder. Wickens took full advantage to nail an early lap on reds and top the group, with Power a close second. Sato spun at Turn 1 but was able to continue and ultimately made it into the Firestone Fast Six.

Ganassi’s Scott Dixon half-spun at Turn 1 and as he rejoined the track, he obstructed James Hinchcliffe but the incident went unpunished. Neither advanced, and will start ninth and seventh respectively, separated by the Harding Racing-Chevrolet of Gabby Chaves – a remarkable performance for a team starting only its fourth race.

Penske’s Simon Pagenaud was another Turn 1 spinner – three times – and the third was the one that saw him stall and end the Q2 session with a red flag. That deleted his two fastest laps and consigned him to 12th on the grid.

Alexander Rossi’s name was deleted from the Fast Six for qualifying interference which allowed Andretti Autosport teammate Hunter-Reay through.

Pagenaud’s teammate, reigning champion Josef Newgarden, was the shock exclusion from Q1 Group 1, sliding wide on his decisive lap, while the second group saw Graham Rahal spin exiting Turn 10 on his first lap on the alternate compound. That brought out the red flag and cost him his two best laps.

Another driver to lose his two best laps from that session was Marco Andretti, who got through to the Top 12, but was then penalized for interference with the second Ed Carpenter car of Spencer Pigot.

That gave Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing some hope as it allowed Sato into the top dozen from where he made it to the Fast Six.

Qualifying results:

Pos. Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 Robert Wickens Robert Wickens Dallara/Honda 1'01.6643 - 2 Will Power Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.7346 0.0703 3 Matheus Leist Matheus Leist Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.7631 0.0988 4 Jordan King Jordan King Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.7633 0.0990 5 Takuma Sato Takuma Sato Dallara/Honda 1'01.8821 0.2178 6 Ryan Hunter-Reay Ryan Hunter-Reay Dallara/Honda 1'02.0385 0.3742 7 James Hinchcliffe James Hinchcliffe Dallara/Honda 1'00.9986 (Q2) 8 Gabby Chaves Gabby Chaves Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.1191 9 Scott Dixon Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'01.6527 10 Tony Kanaan Tony Kanaan Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.7213 11 Simon Pagenaud Simon Pagenaud Dallara/Chevrolet 1'04.6739 12 Alexander Rossi Alexander Rossi Dallara/Honda 1'07.0377 13 Josef Newgarden Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'00.4320 (Q1) 14 Sebastien Bourdais Sebastien Bourdais Dallara/Honda 1'00.9587 15 Zach Veach Zach Veach Dallara/Honda 1'00.4585 16 Spencer Pigot Spencer Pigot Dallara/Chevrolet 1'00.9668 17 Ed Jones Ed Jones Dallara/Honda 1'00.5009 18 Marco Andretti Marco Andretti Dallara/Honda 1'01.3013 19 Jack Harvey Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'01.0270 20 Max Chilton Max Chilton Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.3360 21 Charlie Kimball Charlie Kimball Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.1868 22 Zachary Claman De Melo Zachary Claman De Melo Dallara/Honda 1'01.8567 23 Rene Binder Rene Binder Dallara/Chevrolet 1'01.7003 24 Graham Rahal Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'04.0990