IndyCar St. Pete Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Rossi tops morning warm-up

St. Pete IndyCar: Rossi tops morning warm-up
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda
By: David Malsher, US Editor
11/03/2018 01:36

Alexander Rossi put his Andretti Autosport-Honda on top in the warm-up for this afternoon’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as several drivers experimented with push-to-pass and outbraking each other into the slippery Turn 1.

As throughout practice and qualifying, several cars could be seen squirming under braking as they hit the painted runway stripes in the first corner, but it was 2016 Indy 500 winner Rossi who slotted into the top spot, 0.0468sec quicker than a late flyer from AJ Foyt Racing’s Tony Kanaan and 0.115 ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Gabby Chaves, who will start eighth for Harding Racing’s fourth IndyCar race, was fourth quickest ahead of Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden who avoided a desperately late-braking Scott Dixon at Turn 1 on his penultimate lap… and then ran wide himself at the same point on the following lap. Dixon was in sixth.

2017 St. Pete winner Bourdais took seventh ahead of James Hinchcliffe’s Schmidt Peterson car, with Will Power and Spencer Pigot completing the Top 10.

The race is due to start at 12.40pm ET.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, raceday warm-up 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  22 1'01.6182     105.164
2 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  19 1'01.6650 0.0468 0.0468 105.084
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  21 1'01.7338 0.1156 0.0688 104.967
4 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  24 1'02.0030 0.3848 0.2692 104.511
5 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  23 1'02.0438 0.4256 0.0408 104.442
6 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  24 1'02.0806 0.4624 0.0368 104.380
7 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  20 1'02.1511 0.5329 0.0705 104.262
8 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  21 1'02.3681 0.7499 0.2170 103.899
9 12 australia  Will Power  20 1'02.3917 0.7735 0.0236 103.860
10 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  21 1'02.5262 0.9080 0.1345 103.637
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  22 1'02.5534 0.9352 0.0272 103.591
12 26 united_states  Zach Veach  20 1'02.6113 0.9931 0.0579 103.496
13 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  24 1'02.6279 1.0097 0.0166 103.468
14 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  17 1'02.6286 1.0104 0.0007 103.467
15 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  20 1'02.6366 1.0184 0.0080 103.454
16 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  19 1'02.6633 1.0451 0.0267 103.410
17 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  21 1'02.6730 1.0548 0.0097 103.394
18 30 japan  Takuma Sato  21 1'02.7527 1.1345 0.0797 103.262
19 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  22 1'02.9290 1.3108 0.1763 102.973
20 6 canada  Robert Wickens  20 1'02.9568 1.3386 0.0278 102.928
21 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  24 1'03.2674 1.6492 0.3106 102.422
22 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  19 1'03.5847 1.9665 0.3173 101.911
23 19 canada  Zachary Claman DeMelo  17 1'03.9533 2.3351 0.3686 101.324
24 32 austria  Rene Binder  21 1'04.4071 2.7889 0.4538 100.610
