IndyCar St. Pete Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Rookie Leist puts AJ Foyt Racing on top in FP1

By: David Malsher, US Editor
09/03/2018 05:18

Matheus Leist got his IndyCar career off to a flying start by clocking a 61.7231sec lap of the 1.8-mile street/runway course in his AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet to grab top spot.

The Brazilian teenager was 0.0488sec ahead of defending race winner Sebastien Bourdais in the #18 Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, with Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi third and fourth for Andretti Autosport.

Four-time champion Scott Dixon left it late to thrown in a P5 lap ahead of another rookie, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens, with Simon Pagenaud and Will Power seventh and eight for Penske-Chevrolet.

The second Foyt car of Tony Kanaan was ninth ahead of the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevys of Spencer Pigot and Jordan King, while Graham Rahal was 12th.

Ed Jones in the second Ganassi car was the last driver within one second of Leist.

Rookie Zach Veach was 16th, just behind reigning champion Josef Newgarden, while Jack Harvey was narrowly ahead of Marco Andretti and SPM teammate James Hinchcliffe.

Carlin’s first ever official IndyCar practice session saw Max Chilton and Charlie Kimball in 20th and 21st, while Juncos was 24th with Rene Binder at the wheel.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, free practice 1 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  20 1'01.7231     104.985
2 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  15 1'01.7719 0.0488 0.0488 104.902
3 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  14 1'01.8812 0.1581 0.1093 104.717
4 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  15 1'02.0415 0.3184 0.1603 104.446
5 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  16 1'02.0560 0.3329 0.0145 104.422
6 6 canada  Robert Wickens  20 1'02.1833 0.4602 0.1273 104.208
7 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  16 1'02.2162 0.4931 0.0329 104.153
8 12 australia  Will Power  17 1'02.3069 0.5838 0.0907 104.001
9 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  16 1'02.3370 0.6139 0.0301 103.951
10 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  14 1'02.3565 0.6334 0.0195 103.919
11 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  15 1'02.4112 0.6881 0.0547 103.828
12 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  16 1'02.4659 0.7428 0.0547 103.737
13 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  20 1'02.6148 0.8917 0.1489 103.490
14 19 canada  Zachary Claman DeMelo  21 1'02.7376 1.0145 0.1228 103.287
15 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  17 1'02.7667 1.0436 0.0291 103.239
16 26 united_states  Zach Veach  20 1'02.7902 1.0671 0.0235 103.201
17 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  21 1'02.8416 1.1185 0.0514 103.116
18 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  14 1'02.8843 1.1612 0.0427 103.046
19 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  12 1'03.0515 1.3284 0.1672 102.773
20 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  18 1'03.3742 1.6511 0.3227 102.250
21 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  18 1'03.6210 1.8979 0.2468 101.853
22 30 japan  Takuma Sato  13 1'03.6243 1.9012 0.0033 101.848
23 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  17 1'04.1845 2.4614 0.5602 100.959
24 32 austria  Rene Binder  19 1'04.8859 3.1628 0.7014 99.868
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Track St. Petersburg Street Course
Drivers Matheus Leist
Teams A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Article type Practice report
