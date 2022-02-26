St. Pete IndyCar: McLaughlin tops FP2, shunts for Grosjean, Palou

Listen to this article

Impressively, Kyle Kirkwood, Indy Lights champion now at AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, was the first driver of the weekend to duck under the 61sec barrier but he was soon joined and eclipsed by Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet, then Simon Pagenaud newly installed at Meyer Shank Racing-Honda after seven years at Penske, and then Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet hit the top.

But it was Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport-Honda who hit form, his eighth lap putting him second, his ninth lap putting him on top with a 60.3063sec. That was 0.16sec faster than anyone else.

The session had been largely incident-free to this point – a harmless Turn 1 spin for Jimmie Johnson in the Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, a trip down the Turn 10 escape road for yesterday’s pacesetter Romain Grosjean in the #28 Andretti Autosport-Honda.

But with just under half an hour to go of the 45-minute session, Jack Harvey turned in a tad too early at Turn 9, clipped the inside wall which spat the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda hard into the outside wall on corner exit. That inevitably brought out the red flag.

The session resumed with 20mins to go, but the red emerged again two minutes later. Grosjean arrived fast at Turn 10 as a clump of cars was backing up and dawdling, trying to give each other some clear space for a flying lap. Grosjean drove hard into the #51 Dale Coyne Racing-Honda that he used to drive, now occupied by Takuma Sato and jacked it high in the air. Both cars were too damaged to continue.

At the same time, Johnson spun at Turn 8, lightly kissed concrete with the sidewalls of his tires, and stalled.

Action resumed with little more than 10mins to go, and this was the drivers’ chance to put on the softer, red-sidewalled Firestone alternates.

It was Penske’s sophomore Scott McLaughlin who punched in the first sub-one-minute lap, with a 59.7342sec effort.

Then reigning champion Alex Palou, who had just turned his fastest lap of the session and moved up to seventh, had a nasty-looking shunt at Turn 9. Like Harvey, he had clipped the inside wall, but in this instance, the Ganassi car was sent nearly head-on into the outside wall.

The cars were released again, but no one improved their times, so McLaughlin remained top ahead of last year’s St. Pete winner Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud was third ahead of Rossi and Power, with Rinus VeeKay making it five different teams in the top six.

Rookie Kirkwood adapted well to the Firestone reds, knocking half a second off his black-tire time and finishing the session eighth ahead of the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys.

Qualifying begins at 12.30pm local time, with several expected key players such as Grosjean and Harvey uncertain how their cars handle on the softer tires.