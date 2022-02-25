St. Pete IndyCar: Grosjean leads first practice of the year

Listen to this article

Aside from installation laps, in the first 10 minutes the action was provided by rookies, as they were granted an extra set of primaries for this session. Andretti Autosport-Honda’s newcomer Devlin DeFrancesco was the first to break the 62sec barrier around this 1.8-mile course, clocking a 61.8256sec lap, an average of 104.811mph.

His former Indy Lights teammate Kyle Kirkwood got very close in the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, and eventually surpassed him, but by then three-time St. Pete winner Helio Castroneves had vaulted the Meyer Shank Racing-Honda to the top with a 61.6086.

That time held strong until Andretti Autosport’s veterans hit the track, at which point the team’s star signing Romain Grosjean delivered a 61.0525sec, with defending St. Pete winner 0.3241sec back.

At this point, top Chevrolet performer in third was Team Penske’s series sophomore Scott McLaughlin in third, until teammate and nine-time St. Pete polesitter Will Power slotted into second overall.

Herta reclaimed that position with his next flyer, his deficit to Grosjean down to 0.1042sec, while Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey had moved their Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas into fourth and sixth, split by a third Andretti car, that of Alexander Rossi.

With 11mins to go, Simon Pagenaud in his first official session with Meyer Shank moved into fourth, but three minutes later Jimmie Johnson skittered into the Turn 10 run-off in the #48 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda. Despite his front brake catching fire while he was sitting still, the seven-time NASCAR champion kept his cool, and shuffled his way out without needing help from the marshals, but the incident had brought out the red flag.

There were late improvements after the short delay, the most notable of which was Rinus VeeKay shooting into ninth with his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, while David Malukas ended the session as top rookie in 10th for Dale Coyne Racing-Honda, two slots ahead of his 2021 Indy Lights rival Kirkwood.

Surprising under-performers included two-time St. Pete winner Josef Newgarden in 14th despite turning his fastest lap at the close of the session. Yet that was still enough to put him ahead of all the Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas, the best of which was Marcus Ericsson in 15th.

The Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys were also surprisingly adrift, Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward finishing up 16th and 21st.