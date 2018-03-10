Global
IndyCar St. Pete Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Dixon on top as King stars, then shunts in FP3

10/03/2018 05:12

Scott Dixon and the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda team sprung to prominence with fastest time during third practice for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, while rookie Jordan King was fourth before shunting at the last turn.

Dixon lapped the 1.8-mile course in 60.7571 sec leaving him 0.11 and 0.15sec clear of Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power, while King was just 0.275 behind but his #20 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy skated straight on at the final turn on his 20th lap and thumped the tire barriers.

That brought out the red flags as Power and Newgarden were trying to improve their times, while their teammate Simon Pagenaud was sixth, 0.31sec off the ultimate pace and behind another rookie, AJ Foyt Racing’s Matheus Leist.

Spencer Pigot was half a tenth off teammate King, but ahead of the quickest Andretti Autosport-Honda, that of Alexander Rossi. Takuma Sato put Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda in ninth, with Tony Kanaan completing the Top 10 in the second Foyt car.

Graham Rahal had another session of struggles, onboard footage showing an alarming moment where he appeared to be destined to understeer, brakes locked, into a wall. However, he survived to finish the session in 19th.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, free practice 3 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  17 1'00.7571     106.654
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  19 1'00.8654 0.1083 0.1083 106.464
3 12 australia  Will Power  18 1'00.8718 0.1147 0.0064 106.453
4 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  19 1'01.0321 0.2750 0.1603 106.174
5 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  21 1'01.0327 0.2756 0.0006 106.173
6 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  20 1'01.0654 0.3083 0.0327 106.116
7 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  19 1'01.0940 0.3369 0.0286 106.066
8 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  16 1'01.1132 0.3561 0.0192 106.033
9 30 japan  Takuma Sato  21 1'01.1501 0.3930 0.0369 105.969
10 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  20 1'01.3205 0.5634 0.1704 105.674
11 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  14 1'01.3532 0.5961 0.0327 105.618
12 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  14 1'01.3548 0.5977 0.0016 105.615
13 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  17 1'01.3592 0.6021 0.0044 105.608
14 26 united_states  Zach Veach  20 1'01.3678 0.6107 0.0086 105.593
15 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  20 1'01.4053 0.6482 0.0375 105.528
16 6 canada  Robert Wickens  18 1'01.4644 0.7073 0.0591 105.427
17 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  23 1'01.5125 0.7554 0.0481 105.344
18 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  22 1'01.5337 0.7766 0.0212 105.308
19 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  22 1'01.6708 0.9137 0.1371 105.074
20 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  20 1'01.7094 0.9523 0.0386 105.008
21 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  19 1'01.8545 1.0974 0.1451 104.762
22 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  20 1'01.9193 1.1622 0.0648 104.652
23 19 canada  Zachary Claman DeMelo  18 1'01.9193 1.1622 0.0000 104.652
24 32 austria  Rene Binder  24 1'02.9615 2.2044 1.0422 102.920
About this article
Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Track St. Petersburg Street Course
Drivers Scott Dixon , Will Power , Josef Newgarden , Jordan King
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing , Ed Carpenter Racing , Team Penske
Article type Practice report
