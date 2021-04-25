Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Firestone denies IndyCar tire “lottery” at St. Petersburg
IndyCar / St. Pete / Practice report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta leads Sato in warm-up

By:

Polesitter Colton Herta led the final practice session for this afternoon’s Firestone GP of St. Petersburg which was full of trips to runoff zones.

Drivers spent the session weighing up the pluses and minuses of running used softer alternate compound tires compared with the harder compound primaries, as the track evolves to be kinder to the Firestone ‘reds’.

Most drivers’ fastest laps came on that softer compound, and it was pole-winner Colton Herta who topped the times for Andretti Autosport-Honda, ahead of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda’s Takuma Sato.

Scott Dixon was top Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda ahead of fellow New Zealander and rookie Scott McLaughlin in the Team Penske-Chevrolet.

However, times didn’t come easy for many, as Simon Pagenaud, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi, Pato O’Ward, Dalton Kellett, all took trips down escape roads.

Some drivers had also acquired overnight scoops on top of their aeroscreens, in response to the rising humidity.

Romain Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda was seen to be smoking from the right side of the engine in the final 10 minutes of the session, although the ex-Formula 1 driver did manage to complete 20 laps.

The 100-lap Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg begins at 12.40pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Andretti Autosport 23 1'00.663   106.819
2 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 1'00.676 0.013 106.795
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'00.809 0.146 106.563
4 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin United States Team Penske 26 1'00.872 0.208 106.453
5 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout United States Ed Carpenter Racing 25 1'00.941 0.278 106.332
6 Spain Alex Palou United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'01.016 0.353 106.200
7 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 26 1'01.043 0.380 106.153
8 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 21 1'01.100 0.437 106.054
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 1'01.130 0.467 106.003
10 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'01.220 0.557 105.846
11 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'01.331 0.668 105.656
12 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP 18 1'01.354 0.691 105.616
13 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 24 1'01.385 0.722 105.562
14 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 26 1'01.397 0.734 105.542
15 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'01.412 0.749 105.516
16 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP 21 1'01.519 0.855 105.333
17 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 26 1'01.618 0.955 105.163
18 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 24 1'01.756 1.093 104.928
19 United States Conor Daly United States Ed Carpenter Racing 20 1'01.829 1.166 104.804
20 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 22 1'01.867 1.204 104.740
21 France Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR 20 1'01.972 1.308 104.563
22 France Sébastien Bourdais United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 25 1'01.978 1.315 104.552
23 Canada Dalton Kellett United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 20 1'02.114 1.451 104.323
24 United States Jimmie Johnson United States Chip Ganassi Racing 25 1'02.662 1.999 103.412
Series IndyCar
Event St. Pete
Author David Malsher-Lopez

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2 St. Pete
Indy Lights / Race report

St. Pete Indy Lights: Malukas holds off Kirkwood in Race 2

Firestone denies IndyCar tire “lottery” at St. Petersburg St. Pete
IndyCar / News

Firestone denies IndyCar tire “lottery” at St. Petersburg

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020

