Special “Drive Pink” livery for Andretti in Harvest GP

For the last two years, Andretti has sported AutoNation livery at the Belle Isle, Detroit doubleheader but this year the company becomes primary sponsor for the Andretti Herta Autosport entry in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course double-header, held Thursday through Saturday.

“Every October, we celebrate all that we have accomplished through DRV PNK” said Mike Jackson, AutoNation’s executive chairman and CEO. “This year, we’ve taken our mission to new levels, thanks to the incredible support of our customers, our associates and our partners.”

AutoNation today announced that funds raised for cancer research and treatment through its DRV PNK initiative have surpassed $25 million, just as the company prepares to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Alexander Rossi’s #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda and Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda will also sport pink AutoNation liveries this weekend.

Race 1 from the IMS road course will be broadcast live Friday at 3.30pm ET on USA Network and Saturday’s Race 2 will be live on NBC at 2.30pm ET.