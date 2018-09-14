Sign in
IndyCar / Sonoma / Practice report

Sonoma IndyCar: Newgarden fastest, O'Ward stars in FP2

Sonoma IndyCar: Newgarden fastest, O’Ward stars in FP2
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Sep 14, 2018, 11:20 PM

Defending champion Josef Newgarden bounced back from a no-show in opening practice at Sonoma Raceway to top the times in second practice, but star of the session was series debutant Patricio O’Ward.

Team Penske Chevrolet’s Newgarden, who is suffering food poisoning, set a fastest time of 1min17.8156sec, 110.338mph, to top the session by a mere 0.0836sec ahead of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon.

Meanwhile O’Ward, making his first IndyCar start in Sonoma’s last after winning the Indy Lights title, sent his Harding Racing-Chevrolet around the track less than 0.2sec slower than the champion, to edge a couple of hundredths clear of Will Power, who made a slight mistake in sector 2 on his fastest run.

James Hinchcliffe was another driver to rebound in the session that allows the teams to run a set of red ‘alternate’ Firestones in preparation for qualifying tomorrow.

Alex Rossi, who is Dixon’s strongest threat for this year’s championship, was sixth fastest ahead of the second Ganassi car of Ed Jones which suffered a spin at Turn 7.

Dale Coyne Racing’s rookies Santino Ferrucci and Pietro Fittipaldi did a fine job to outpace their team leader Sebastien Bourdais whose DCR car is co-owned by Vasser-Sullivan.

This morning’s pacesetter Ryan Hunter-Reay completed the top 10, while Pagenaud slumped to 17th, one second slower than Newgarden – the same distance as Colton Herta finished behind fellow debutant and Harding teammate Colton Herta.

Tony Kanaan’s 300th consecutive – and 360th overall – IndyCar start looks set to be from near the tail of the field, as the AJ Foyt Racing-Chevys continue to struggle.

Sonoma, IndyCar second practice:

Pos. # Driver Time Gap Mph
1 1 United States Josef Newgarden 1'17.8156   110.338
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon 1'17.8992 0.0836 110.219
3 8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward 1'18.0073 0.1917 110.067
4 12 Australia Will Power 1'18.0284 0.2128 110.037
5 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe 1'18.2356 0.4200 109.745
6 27 United States Alexander Rossi 1'18.3884 0.5728 109.532
7 10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones 1'18.4924 0.6768 109.386
8 39 United States Santino Ferrucci 1'18.5961 0.7805 109.242
9 19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi 1'18.6016 0.7860 109.234
10 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 1'18.6064 0.7908 109.228
11 26 United States Zach Veach 1'18.6093 0.7937 109.224
12 20 United Kingdom Jordan King 1'18.6350 0.8194 109.188
13 30 Japan Takuma Sato 1'18.6790 0.8634 109.127
14 15 United States Graham Rahal 1'18.7226 0.9070 109.067
15 6 Colombia Carlos Munoz 1'18.7812 0.9656 108.985
16 98 United States Marco Andretti 1'18.8063 0.9907 108.951
17 22 France Simon Pagenaud 1'18.8075 0.9919 108.949
18 18 France Sébastien Bourdais 1'18.9063 1.0907 108.813
19 21 United States Spencer Pigot 1'18.9260 1.1104 108.785
20 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey 1'18.9489 1.1333 108.754
21 88 United States Colton Herta 1'19.0086 1.1930 108.672
22 23 United States Charlie Kimball 1'19.0498 1.2342 108.615
23 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan 1'19.2466 1.4310 108.345
24 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton 1'19.3278 1.5122 108.234
25 4 Brazil Matheus Leist 1'19.3579 1.5423 108.193
