Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Chip Ganassi Racing has announced the addition of Kyffin Simpson to its line-up for the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

By:
Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

A development driver for CGR since May 2022, Simpson spent the past two years competing in Indy NXT. This year, he earned two podiums - including a career-best runner-up result at Mid-Ohio and one pole en route to 10th in the championship standings.

The Cayman Islands native has also gained sportscar experience in 2023, contesting the full Asian Le Mans Series and European Le Mans Series with LMP2 squad Algarve Pro Racing.

In the former, he scored an overall win in Dubai, while his ELMS campaign has delivered a victory at Paul Ricard. 

Further success has come with Tower Motorsports in the IMSA SportsCar Championship’s endurance rounds, taking a class victory at the Sebring 12 Hours.

Simpson received his first taste of driving an Indy car earlier this year in January at Sebring International Raceway, as well.

“It’s been incredible working with Chip Ganassi Racing as their development driver over the last couple of years and I’ve been able to learn so much," said Simpson.

"I am very excited to be making the next step to IndyCar with this team. I had a great time at the test and I can’t wait to get back in the car. It’s been my dream to race in the NTT IndyCar Series and it’s an honor to make it happen now with one of the best teams in the series.

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Kyffin Simpson, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Chip Ganassi Racing

"I’m really looking forward to working more closely with the entire team and the drivers. I want to give all the glory to God, and I also want to thank Chip and Mike for giving me this opportunity, Ridgeline Lubricants and The American Legion for their support, and of course my family.”

At 18 years old, Simpson is currently slated to be the youngest driver on the IndyCar Series grid next season driver.

With the addition of Simpson, CGR’s lineup is now set with five full-time entrants that also include six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion Alex Palou, 2023 Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong and 2022 INDY NXT Champion Linus Lundqvist.

“We welcome Kyffin as a teammate to our INDYCAR program. He has been integrated into a Chip Ganassi Racing multi-year defined development program which now provides the opportunity at open-wheel’s highest level,” said Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull.

“He has already tested an IndyCar with more to follow as an Indy NXT graduate. In addition, he is already a proven winner in IMSA at the 12 Hours of Sebring in LMP2 and on an LMP2 global stage in the ASLM and ELMS series.”

shares
comments

IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
More from
Joey Barnes
Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

IndyCar

Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races Andretti, Rahal demand points for future international IndyCar races

Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium

Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium

IMSA
Indianapolis

Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

IMSA
Indianapolis

“Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot “Massive” Indy win for Jaminet, Tandy sets up Petit Le Mans title shot

Latest news

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

SUPC Supercars

Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes Whincup against "outrageous" Bathurst parity changes

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

SGT Super GT
Sugo

Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship" Sugo strategy fortune for Impul "saved our championship"

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

NAS NASCAR Cup

Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run Reddick hopes "disastrous summer" won't impede playoff run

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe