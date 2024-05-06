All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar Indianapolis Road Course

Siegel “open” to bolstering current IndyCar schedule

Nolan Siegel would consider expanding his current schedule of four events in the IndyCar Series, but only if it didn’t impact his rookie eligibility for next year.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Nolan Siegel, Dale Coyne Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

A stacked 2024 campaign has seen Siegel step up into the IndyCar Series for select rounds with Dale Coyne Racing while also running full-time in Indy NXT for HMD Motorsports, where he is currently tied for the championship lead with rival Jacob Abel.

Things ramped up even more after United Autosports announced last week Siegel would co-drive its No. 22 ORECA 07 LMP2 machine in the 24 Hours of Le Mans June 15-16, which will come three after 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 – should he qualify and make the field of 33.

The 19-year-old California native has already impressed in IndyCar despite a small sample size. In his debut outing in the non-points exhibition at The Thermal Club in March, he finished seventh in his heat race and narrowly missed the transfer spot into the main event. He also finished 20th in the Grand Prix of Long Beach last month, completing 84 of 85 laps.

There are only two IndyCar rounds left on Siegel’s current schedule. In addition to a maiden attempt at the Indy 500 later this month, he is set to run on the Streets of Toronto in July. 

While continued seat time only helps the likely inevitable full-time move to IndyCar, Siegel is hesitant to extend beyond his commitment of four events this year.

“Unsure,” Siegel said. “I don’t know.

“At this point, I would rather not do six races and ruin my rookie status.”

Per IndyCar, a driver is eligible to run four points races in a season and retain rookie eligibility, with a max of eight races allowed over a career.

By that definition, the non-points round at The Thermal Club would not count, which could, in theory, allow Siegel to run one additional race this season and keep eligibility to fight for Rookie of the Year in 2025.

“If I can keep it under the rookie status, then that would be good,” Seigel said.

“But if I can add another race on... (smiles) I don’t know. I’d be open to it.

“No actual conversations have been had about that, but we’ll see where it takes me.” 

Then Siegel once again stressed his stance.

“You know, I don't see any reason to ruin my rookie status,” he said, “unless there's a real benefit to it.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article What is the motorsport triple crown and who has claimed the feat?
Next article Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

IndyCar
Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut
Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding

Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding

IndyCar
Abel Motorsports "pulling plug" on 2024 Indy 500 effort due to lack of funding
Rahal: IndyCar needs to focus on parts shortage, not new teams

Rahal: IndyCar needs to focus on parts shortage, not new teams

IndyCar
Rahal: IndyCar needs to focus on parts shortage, not new teams
More from
Nolan Siegel
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Indy NXT
Birmingham
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach
Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

Latest news

Miami GP boss says expensive F1 food prices were posted out of context

Miami GP boss says expensive F1 food prices were posted out of context

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami GP boss says expensive F1 food prices were posted out of context
Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull

Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Indy IndyCar
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal
Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round

Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round

WEC WEC
Spa
Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global