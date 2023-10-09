Subscribe
Previous / Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Shank eager for “swift but sure progress” out of Blomqvist at Indy test

IndyCar team co-owner Mike Shank has laid out his expectations of Tom Blomqvist ahead of Wednesday's Rookie Orientation programme at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Joey Barnes
By:
Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

The 29-year-old Briton will be one of three participants on Wednesday, alongside Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong and Linus Lundqvist, with 2021 NASCAR Cup champion, Kyle Larson, getting his first taste of IndyCar machinery with Arrow McLaren on Thursday.

The programme consists of three controlled speed phases at the 2.5-mile superspeedway that are required ahead of competing in the 108th Indy 500 on May 26, 2024.

“We only get three sets of tyres for the whole day and right away, we've got to run through the stages of ROP,” Meyer Shank Racing co-owner, Mike Shank, told Motorsport.com.

“I want to see swift but sure progress through those stages. And then when he gets to run with his second and third sets of tyres, I want to see him work toward being able to be flat around the place; comfortably, not panicked.

"He was very good there on the sim, he got right to it immediately. But there's going to be [three] cars out there that are likely to see each other probably at different times on the track. So, that's going to be new.

“Certainly, I just need him to get comfortable, which is good that we have to go through these speed steps. I'm happy with that, but I just want to see sure swiftness through the steps. I don't want to see him not sure. That's why we simmed him and he understands what we need to do.”

The progress Blomqvist has made after three starts in 2023 is exactly where Shank expected. Last month’s season finale at Laguna Seca, in particular, showed promising signs, working through a race of mayhem to run as high as sixth just past the midway point until inexperience came into play followed by an incident that left him retiring after 61 of 95 laps.

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Jake Galstad

“At Laguna, he made a mistake in the race, and he was running somewhere in the top 10 and exactly where I thought he should be right up until that point,” Shank said. “He gets better every single time he is in the car and that arc is going exactly how it should be.”

Then came an oval inauguration at Texas Motor Speedway just a few days after.

“I was able to get him in a simulator for Indy and Texas before we went out west,” Shank said. “Texas was tough, even in the simulator and Indy was much easier for him in the simulator. So we thought, 'Oh boy, Texas could be interesting.'

“By the end of the day in Texas, he got right up to speed, and he was flat the whole way around. He took to the oval much better than I thought he would.”

After team-mate Helio Castroneves did a 10-lap shakedown, Blomqvist was able to pound the pavement at the 1.5-mile superspeedway for over 200 laps in the Meyer Shank Racing Honda. 

“That was crazy,” Blomqvist said. “It was cool. The first lap I'm like, 'This is so weird.' I've never done anything like that.

“Just the way you sit, like the Gs... I was so tense that first run just because you're trying to focus and just taking everything in and at the speeds everything is coming at you so fast. That first one was definitely an eye-opener.”

Blomqvist’s background has been nothing but road and street circuits, which has allowed for a greater understanding of feeling the car and manipulating different phases of the corner under braking. However, the transition to the oval takes an entirely different level of understanding.

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Tom Blomqvist, Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“The braking phase on the street or road course is like the most important phase of the corner,” Blomqvist said. “It sets everything up.

“On the oval, it's gone. Right. What I found is you have to be a lot more precise on the oval. The steering inputs become a lot more fine. You have to be really smooth, which I actually like.

“I think it's just going to be the speed and getting used to the speed, racing at the speeds. Driving by yourself is one thing, but the race craft is a whole different element. That's going to be a new skill you have to develop.”

The benefits of Blomqvist getting the seat time are invaluable ahead of next year’s debut of a hybrid-assisted engine, too.

“A rare moment of time that he got to do three race starts plus do two ovals,” Shank said, “all before we start into hybrid testing in December, which I think is a pretty unique opportunity.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver
Joey Barnes More from
Joey Barnes
Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

WEC

Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier” Cadillac sticks with one 2024 WEC entry due to “cost barrier”

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

IndyCar
Indy 500

Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver Reigning IndyCar champion Palou “not that close” to being a complete driver

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Tom Blomqvist More from
Tom Blomqvist
Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

IndyCar

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

IndyCar
Portland

Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR Pagenaud ruled out for rest of IndyCar season, Blomqvist in at MSR

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

IndyCar

MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only MSR confirms Blomqvist for full-time IndyCar deal, Helio for Indy 500-only

Meyer Shank Racing More from
Meyer Shank Racing
Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

IMSA

Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

IndyCar
Gateway

Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out Lundqvist to make IndyCar oval debut, Pagenaud still ruled out

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Latest news

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

F1 Formula 1

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe