Severe weather prompts IndyCar to revise Barber schedule

The threat of severe weather in the Birmingham, Alabama area has led to IndyCar bringing forward the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

The command for drivers to start their engines for the Verizon IndyCar Series race has been shifted 34 minutes earlier, to 2:01pm local (Central) time, with the green flag expected to wave at 2:08pm.

The race remains scheduled for a distance of 90 laps on the 2.3-mile permanent road course – and NBCSN will carry complete live race coverage from 2pm local/3pm ET.

The Indy Lights race has also been rescheduled, now taking the green at 10.45am local time, rather than 12 noon.